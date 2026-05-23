Jemima Goldsmith's West London mansion on the market for £6.5 million

Jemima Goldsmith's West London mansion, which has been a family home and a sanctuary for A-list stars and the political elite for nearly 30 years, is now on the market for £6.5 million. Friends say she experienced 'empty nest syndrome' after her sons and stepdaughter moved out, and plans to divide her time between her Cotswolds manor house and Cameron O'Reilly's house in Switzerland.

For nearly 30 years, Jemima Goldsmith 's quirky West London mansion has been a bustling family home for her children and a sanctuary for A-list stars and the political elite.

But the sprawling home is now on the market for £6.5 million, with friends saying Jemima, 52, experienced a case of 'empty nest syndrome' after her sons and stepdaughter moved out. The screenwriter and producer is said to be keen for a 'new start' ahead of her marriage to billionaire financier Cameron O'Reilly, and plans to divide her time between his house in Switzerland and her £15million manor house in the Cotswolds.

Ms Khan bought the five-bedroom London house, Britannia Studios, in 1999 when she was heavily pregnant with her second son and married to cricketer Imran Khan, who went on to become the prime minister of Pakistan before being jailed on corruption charges. But it was put on the market on Friday and Ms Khan told The Mail on Sunday: 'After nearly 30 years here, my kids have moved out and I've finally decided to move.

' A source said: 'She's considered moving before but it's been hard to find somewhere as secure and private. It's a classic case of empty nest syndrome. It's time now for a new start as she gets married.

' Visitors describe the home, on the Chelsea-Fulham border, as more like a New York loft than a conventional family property. At its heart is a 49ft open-plan kitchen, dining and sitting room, while the interiors are a blend of faded grandeur and bohemian comfort. Jemima Goldsmith was married to the former prime minister of Pakistan, cricketer Imran Khan, who was jailed on corruption charges.

A source told The Mail on Sunday Jemima was moving out of her home in a 'classic case of empty nest syndrome' Friends said her emotional attachment to the home waned after her mother died in October. Jemima – the daughter of late financier Sir James Goldsmith and his second wife, Lady Annabel – divorced Khan in 2004. Friends say her emotional attachment to Britannia Studios waned after her mother's death in October, aged 91.

The MoS last month revealed her engagement to Mr O'Reilly, the son of late Irish media magnate Sir Anthony O'Reilly





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Jemima Goldsmith West London Mansion On The Market £6.5 Million Empty Nest Syndrome New Start Marriage Cameron O'reilly Cotswolds Manor House Britannia Studios New York Loft Faded Grandeur Bohemian Comfort Engagement Mr O'reilly Late Irish Media Magnate Sir Anthony O'reilly

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