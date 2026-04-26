Jen Affleck Confirms Role in 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County' Spin-Off

Reality TV star Jen Affleck has officially confirmed her participation in the upcoming Hulu spin-off, 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County,' following weeks of speculation sparked by her move to Southern California. The new series will feature eight women, including Affleck and McCall Dapron, sister of original cast member Mayci Neeley, and is set to premiere in 2026.

The long-held speculation surrounding Jen Affleck 's participation in the upcoming spin-off, 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County ,' has finally been confirmed. Affleck, who rose to prominence through the original 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' series, appears set to star in the new iteration alongside a fresh cast of personalities.

The confirmation came via a video posted by Affleck on TikTok, featuring herself and her new co-stars, set to the iconic 'Full House' theme song, with the caption 'Coming to @hulu 2026!! @secretlivesonhulu.

' This post effectively ended weeks of rumors that began when Affleck and her family relocated from Salt Lake City, Utah – the original show’s filming location – to Southern California. Her Instagram Stories further solidified the news with a simple yet definitive statement: 'The secret is out.

' The anticipation surrounding Affleck’s involvement was heightened by her noticeable absence at the initial cast announcement event. Fellow cast member McCall Dapron, sister of original series star Mayci Neeley, expressed surprise at Affleck’s non-attendance, noting her name wasn’t on the official cast list and she had heard Affleck was unwell. Aspyn Ovard also acknowledged the absence, hinting at a forthcoming announcement.

Hulu has officially revealed the eight women comprising the new cast: McCall Dapron, Aspyn Ovard, Avery Woods, Salomé Andrea, Chandler Higginson, Ashleigh Pease, Madison Fisher (née Bontempo), and Bobbi Althoff, alongside Jen Affleck. The move to Orange County represents a significant shift for the franchise, which initially focused on the lives of Utah-based #MomTok influencers.

The original series, which debuted in 2024 and has since aired four seasons, provided a platform for Taylor Frankie Paul, Jessi Draper, Jen Affleck, Whitney Leavitt, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Layla Taylor, and Miranda McWhorter to gain reality television recognition. Affleck’s recent move to Southern California, initially announced on TikTok earlier this month, fueled the speculation about her potential involvement in the spin-off.

She described the relocation as the start of a 'new chapter' for her and her husband, Zac Affleck, marking their fifth move within a year. The timing of the spin-off announcement also comes amidst a period of controversy surrounding the original series, specifically a domestic violence scandal involving Taylor Frankie Paul and subsequent production efforts to document the fallout.

This context adds another layer of intrigue to the new series, suggesting it may explore evolving dynamics and challenges within the Mormon community in a different geographical setting. The show promises to offer a fresh perspective on the lives of these women as they navigate faith, family, and personal growth in Orange County, California. The inclusion of established figures like Affleck, alongside new faces, aims to attract both existing fans of the franchise and a broader audience





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Jen Affleck Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives Hulu Reality TV Orange County

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