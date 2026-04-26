Jen Affleck Confirms Role in 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County' Spin-Off

Reality TV star Jen Affleck has officially confirmed her participation in the upcoming Hulu spin-off, 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County,' following weeks of speculation sparked by her move to Southern California. The new series will feature eight women and is set to premiere in 2026.

The long-held speculation surrounding Jen Affleck 's participation in the upcoming spin-off, 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County ,' has finally been confirmed. Affleck, who rose to prominence through the original 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' series, appears set to star in the new iteration alongside a fresh cast of personalities.

The confirmation came via a video posted by Affleck on her social media channels, featuring herself and the other cast members introducing themselves in a playful clip set to the iconic 'Full House' theme song. The caption, 'Coming to @hulu 2026!! @secretlivesonhulu,' left no room for doubt about her involvement.

This announcement follows her recent relocation from Salt Lake City, Utah – the original show’s filming location – to Southern California with her family, a move that initially fueled the rumors. In a subsequent Instagram Story, she playfully acknowledged the end of the guessing game, stating simply, 'The secret is out.

' The anticipation surrounding Affleck’s role was heightened by her absence at a recent cast announcement event. Fellow cast member McCall Dapron, sister of original series star Mayci Neeley, expressed surprise at Affleck’s non-attendance, noting her name wasn’t on the official cast list and admitting she was 'curious' about the reason. Aspyn Ovard also commented on the absence, hinting at a forthcoming announcement. Hulu has yet to officially comment on Affleck’s video confirmation.

The full cast of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County' includes Dapron, Ovard, Avery Woods, Salomé Andrea, Chandler Higginson, Ashleigh Pease, Madison Fisher (née Bontempo), and Bobbi Althoff, totaling eight women who will offer a glimpse into their lives in Southern California. The show promises a new dynamic and perspective within the established franchise.

Affleck’s move to Southern California was initially revealed earlier this month through a TikTok video where she shared that she and her husband, Zac Affleck, had relocated their family for a 'new chapter.

' She humorously noted it was their 'fifth time' moving within the year. The original 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,' which premiered in 2024 and has run for four seasons, featured a group of Utah-based influencers, including Taylor Frankie Paul, Jessi Draper, Whitney Leavitt, Mikayla Matthews, Layla Taylor, and Miranda McWhorter, who gained a following through their candid portrayal of life within the Mormon faith.

The spin-off announcement arrives amidst a period of controversy surrounding the original series, specifically a domestic violence scandal involving Taylor Frankie Paul and subsequent reports of production teams documenting the fallout. This context adds another layer of intrigue to the upcoming Orange County installment, suggesting it may delve into complex and sensitive issues alongside the everyday lives of its cast members.

The show is slated to premiere on Hulu in 2026, and fans are eagerly awaiting further details about the storylines and dynamics that will unfold





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