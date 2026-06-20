Jen Affleck Expecting Fourth Baby With Husband Zac Affleck

Reality TV star Jen Affleck, 27, has announced that she is expecting her fourth baby with her husband Zac Affleck, 29. The couple, who have been married since 2019, share three children and have been open about their marital tensions and personal struggles.

The Secret Wives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck joyfully announced she is expecting her fourth baby by her husband Zac Affleck . Their reality show follows the exploits of a group of Utah mothers who became infamous on TikTok thanks to a sex scandal involving allegations of 'soft swinging.

' Jen and Zac, who denied involvement in the bed-hopping, have been married since 2019 and share three children - Nora, four, Luca, two, and Penny, 11 months. Now she has ecstatically revealed she and Zac are embarking on 'Chapter Four,' in an Instagram album she uploaded Thursday evening. Her post contained a suite of Polaroids in which she proudly showed off her baby bump, which she draped in a pale yellow halter neck maternity dress.

Jen, 27 - who despite her initial claims has no relation to Ben Affleck on her husband's side - recently faced a barrage of divorce rumors with Zac, 29. Jen and Zac Affleck, who denied involvement in the bed-hopping, have been married since 2019 and share three children - Nora, four, Luca, two, and Penny, 11 months.

The Secret Wives of Mormon Wives star joyfully announced on Instagram this Thursday that she is expecting her fourth baby by her husband Zac Affleck. Her post contained a suite of Polaroids in which she proudly showed off her baby bump, which she draped in a pale yellow halter neck maternity dress. She sent the conjecture into overdrive in April with a sobbing 'life update' video in which she cryptically divulged she was 'going through a hard time.

' As the speculation reached a fever pitch, she performed a dramatic U-turn and posted a cheerful dance video taken as she moved into a house in California. Zac meanwhile leapt into the comments and wrote: 'The new home looks awesome!

' indicating continued bonhomie between the pair. That day, he posted an Insta Stories clip of himself getting his eyebrows waxed by a woman whose face remained offscreen but whose floral nail polish was a match for the manicure Jen had in her own dance video. The move from Utah to California appeared to confirm Jen's purported involvement with the upcoming spin-off The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.

When season one of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives aired, the Afflecks' marital tensions were brought to the fore and Zac in particular came in for fierce backlash. Fans took objection to Zac's volcanic reaction to the news that Jen had attended a Chippendales show in Las Vegas with her costars.

'Zac's making me feel like I did do something, like I cheated on him or something,' Jen said on the show. 'I clearly didn't do anything, and he knows my heart and my intention. And so it's so upsetting that he doesn't believe me or trust me.

' Jen, 27 - who despite her initial claims has no relation to Ben Affleck on her husband's side - recently faced a barrage of divorce rumors with Zac, 29. When season one of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives aired, the Afflecks' marital tensions were brought to the fore and Zac in particular came in for fierce backlash.

Viewers turned so heatedly against Zac that Jen found herself having to address the blowback by posting a lengthy paean to her husband on Instagram. Highlighting how young they were when they wed - she 20 and he 22 - she acknowledged Zac had 'flaws that we've needed to address' but hailed him for giving her 'stability and freedom' and supporting her 'more than anyone else.

' Last year, while carrying Penny, she spent 11 days at a wellness retreat for the purposes of 'healing and working through trauma,' she wrote on Instagram. 'Not the pregnancy journey I expected, but definitely what baby and I needed. ' She had previously revealed that the combination of her pregnancy and the shoot of her reality show had proven a 'big challenge,' via People.

'After dealing with the backlash from season 1 and stepping into season 2 with a lot of baggage, this pregnancy has been the toughest,' she confessed. In May 2025, the couple gave a joint interview in which Zac said they had undergone 'a lot of therapy' and become 'more of a team now,' on The Viall Files.

Zac revealed on the same podcast that he had decided to give up on medical school in order to 'support Jen in her career' and 'fight for my family.

' Penny was born last July, and two months later, Jen competed on Dancing with the Stars, with Taylor Swift's former backup dancer Jan Ravnik as her pro partner. While promoting the competition show, she noted that 'having babies, postpartum depression, all of that can be really hard, but the way that I've been able to cope is through dancing,' via Entertainment Tonight





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