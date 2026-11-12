Jen Affleck Offered $50,000 for Lap Dance Following Divorce Filing

Hulu star Jen Affleck receives a $50k offer from Hustler Club to host a party and accept a lap dance, days after filing for divorce from husband Zac Affleck.

Jen Affleck has been offered $50,000 to perform a lap dance at a Las Vegas strip club, a development occurring just days after the reality television personality filed for divorce from her husband, Zac Affleck. The offer was extended by the Hustler Club, owned by Larry Flynt, and represents a provocative gesture toward the star of The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives.

Hustler Club $50,000 Proposal Details

The Hustler Club in Las Vegas sent a direct offer to Jen Affleck to host a special event titled 'No More Red Flags.' As part of this invitation, the club proposed that she accept an onstage lap dance from a male stripper. The establishment's general manager, Lianne Heck, stated to TMZ that the team believes Jen has dealt with enough 'red flags' in her recent life and deserves a $50,000 celebration where she does not need anyone's approval.

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This financial proposal serves as a pointed reference to past marital conflicts, specifically alluding to tensions with her husband, Zac Affleck, who is 30 years old. The club's statement implies a stance of support for Jen, who is 27, suggesting that the establishment is stepping in to provide a form of vindication or celebration during a turbulent period in her personal life.

Chippendales Controversy and Marital Strain

The context for the Hustler Club's offer is rooted in events from 2024, when Jen Affleck attended a male striptease show at Chippendales during a girls' trip with her social media group known as the MomTok squad. This visit to Chippendales was featured in season one of The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives and nearly destroyed her marriage. During a confessional segment on the show, Jen expressed deep concern that the visit went against the beliefs she and her husband hold as members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

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Jen Affleck told her co-star Mayci Neeley that she believed the visit was disrespectful to her husband and their marriage. She explicitly stated that she was worried her husband would 'literally divorce me over something like this.' At the time, Jen emphasized that if any of the male strippers attempted to touch her, she would leave immediately, asserting, 'I literally will be a divorced woman. I'm not even kidding.' She later broke down in tears during a phone call with her husband, pleading with him to consider her character and insist that she had done nothing wrong in the situation.

Reconciliation Attempts and Public Statements

Despite the severity of the initial conflict, the couple attempted to reconcile the issue months later. They returned to the Chippendales club together in 2025, an event Jen documented by sharing clips on her TikTok account. She described this joint visit as 'exposure therapy' in the video caption, directly tagging her husband at the time to signal a resolution to the past dispute.

However, the marriage has since ended, with Jen filing for divorce shortly before the latest Hustler Club proposal. In the wake of the public announcement of their separation, Zac Affleck posted an online statement claiming to be Jen's 'biggest supporter.' He insisted that the couple's primary priority moving forward would be co-parenting their children. He framed the split in a manner intended to portray him as supportive and focused on family stability.

Private Videos and Public Dispute

Contradicting Zac's public stance, Jen Affleck has released a series of revealing videos taken during her marriage that highlight significant tensions between the pair. Among these releases is a clip where Zac Affleck is heard criticizing her physical appearance in the background of a 'daily routine' video. He tells her, 'I hope you're not making a TikTok looking like that. Your t*ts are sagging all over. You don't want to post that baby.' When Jen asks if she is embarrassing herself, he confirms she is, prompting her to agree with his assessment.

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Jen captioned this specific video with the statement, 'He was never my biggest supporter,' directly refuting her ex-husband's recent claims. The footage has sparked horror among fans, with one commenter noting they would never forgive a husband for such remarks shortly after childbirth. Zac Affleck responded to the backlash by stating that the video was recorded in 2022 and that he was absolutely shocked to see he had said those words when he viewed it recently. He acknowledged the comment was horrible and should never have been made.