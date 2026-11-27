Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck shares gender reveal for fourth child while navigating explosive divorce from Zac Affleck.

Jen Affleck, star of the reality series " Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives," has publicly revealed the gender of her fourth child during a tumultuous period in her personal life. The 27-year-old influencer took to Instagram on Thursday to share footage from a family gender reveal event held at a beach in California.

The celebration featured her three existing children: five-year-old Nora, one-year-old Penelope, and three-year-old Lucas. The family gathered to cut into a custom cake that featured a bright pink interior, confirming that the incoming baby is a girl. Jen captioned the emotional post by stating, "Our story may be changing, but the love we have for our babies never will," adding a direct message to the unborn child: "we love you baby girl."

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Divorce Filing And Initial Statements

The public announcement comes just weeks after Jen Affleck filed for divorce from her husband, Zac Affleck, on November 3. The couple's separation became public knowledge on November 4, prompting Zac to release an online statement in which he claimed to be Jen's "biggest supporter." He insisted that the couple's primary focus was on co-parenting their four children together despite the end of their marriage.

Zac emphasized his commitment to his wife's career, noting, "I really do believe in her. Anything with acting and singing, wherever she goes I believe she'll be successful." He described their relationship struggles, mentioning that Jen had approached him about a year ago following her participation in "Dancing With The Stars" to express unhappiness.

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Controversial Video Clips Resurface

The narrative took a sharp turn when Jen Affleck shared two concerning videos taken during her marriage to Zac, highlighting the disconnect between his public support and private behavior. In one clip, Jen appears makeup-free in a dressing gown at the start of a "daily routine" video. Zac is heard in the background criticizing her appearance, stating, "I hope you're not making a TikTok looking like that. Your t*ts are sagging all over. You don't want to post that baby I'll tell you that right now."

Jen responds to her husband by asking, "Am I embarrassing myself?" Zac replies, "A little bit, I would hope you wouldn't want to post that." Jen complies, saying, "Yeah, you're right I'm just trying to be real with you guys." She captioned the TikTok video with the accusation: "He was never my biggest supporter," directly contradicting his earlier public statements.

Public Reaction And Zac's Response

Fans expressed horror at the comments, with one user writing, "If my husband told me my boobs were 'saggy' 2 weeks after giving birth I'd never forgive him." Another commenter described the behavior as "degrading." Zac attempted to address the backlash by clarifying that the video was recorded in 2022. He admitted, "Obviously horrible and should never have been said. When I saw the video today I was absolutely shocked I had said that. I said a lot of horrible and hurtful things but I have tried my best to learn and grow."

A second video showed the couple in their bathroom, where Zac confronts Jen about a discarded towel. He asks, "Can you not throw the towel on the ground?" Jen retorts, "What? It's dirty." The argument escalates as Jen complains about doing all the laundry, suggesting that if she received more help, they would have clean towels available for showers.

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Zac Addresses The Split Directly

Hours after Jen shared the clips, Zac posted a video statement on TikTok to address the situation. He claimed he did not have a public relations team and wanted to speak from the heart. He confirmed that Jen filed for divorce and admitted he found out from a TMZ reporter, but insisted they had been discussing the split for a long time.

Zac recalled begging Jen to stay when she first expressed unhappiness, telling her he would "work on things and fix things and become whoever she needed me to be." He described Jen as having a unique light and a good heart. Despite the controversy surrounding the private videos, Zac reiterated his belief in her future success, marking a complex intersection of personal failure and public support in their ongoing legal and emotional separation.