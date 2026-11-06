Jen Affleck Reveals Harsh Videos With Zac After Divorce Filing

Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck shares private videos exposing Zac's comments. Read how Zac responded to claims of emotional abuse following their separation.

Jen Affleck, the star of the reality series Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives, has released a collection of private video clips from her marriage to Zac Affleck. These posts follow the recent public announcement of their separation and her subsequent legal filing for divorce. The videos directly contradict earlier statements made by her husband regarding their relationship dynamics and mutual support during this difficult transition.

Video Evidence Challenges Public Support Claims

Zac Affleck had previously posted an online statement declaring himself to be Jen's biggest supporter. He emphasized that their primary focus should remain on co-parenting their children. However, Jen has now posted two clips that show a starkly different side of their private interactions. One video captures a moment where Zac makes derogatory comments about her physical appearance while she is preparing for the day.

Also read Jen Affleck and husband Zac share birthday posts for their daughter

In the first clip, Jen appears wearing a headband and a dressing gown without makeup. She is recording a daily routine video. Zac can be heard in the background making a comment about her body. He tells her not to post the video because her breasts are sagging. He states that she does not want to post that image. Jen asks if she is embarrassing herself. Zac replies that it is a little bit embarrassing and suggests she should not post it.

Jen complies with the request and acknowledges his point. She states that she was just trying to be real with her audience. She captioned the TikTok video to note that he was never her biggest supporter. This post has sparked significant reaction from fans who were unaware of the private nature of their interactions.

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Public Reaction And Zac Effron Defense Strategy

Fans have expressed horror at the way Zac spoke to his wife. One person wrote that they would never forgive a husband for making such comments two weeks after giving birth. Zac responded to this criticism online by clarifying the timeline of the video. He stated that the footage was from 2022. He admitted that the comment was horrible and should never have been said.

He claimed that he was absolutely shocked when he saw the video today. He acknowledged that he said a lot of horrible and hurtful things in the past. He insisted that he has tried his best to learn and grow from these mistakes. Another fan commented that degrading a postpartum wife was insane. Zac repeated that the video was from 2022. He noted that the world already knows he made many mistakes.

Additional Conflict Over Household Responsibilities

Jen also shared a second video that highlights different tensions within the marriage. In this clip, she is applying skincare in the bathroom. Zac confronts her about a towel that was discarded on the floor. He asks if she cannot throw the towel on the ground. Jen replies that the towel is dirty.

Zac asks what they are supposed to shower with. Jen tells him that she will get there. He asks if there are no other towels available. Jen responds by mentioning that she has been doing all of his laundry forever. She suggests that if she got a little bit more help, they might have some towels available. This exchange illustrates ongoing friction regarding domestic chores and division of labor.

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Zac's Detailed Statement On Relationship Breakdown

These videos surfaced hours after Zac shared his own version of events. He spoke to his followers in a video statement on the platform. He mentioned that he does not have a public relations team at the moment. He believed that speaking from the heart was the right thing to do. He confirmed that Jen filed for divorce yesterday. He also admitted that he found out about the filing from a TMZ reporter.

Zac stated that they had been talking about the divorce for a long time. He explained that Jen came to him about a year ago after Dancing With The Stars. She told him she was not happy and wanted a divorce. He claimed that he begged her to stay. He said he told her he would work on things and fix things. He offered to become whoever she needed him to be.

He expressed that he really loves Jen. He recalled that when he first met her, she had a light about her that was unique. He praised her good heart and her success in acting and singing. He stated that he will continue to support her and be her biggest fan. He believes in her talent and future success. The couple is currently trying to figure out what comes next. They are working on how to handle the situation with their kids.

Zac admitted that he feels he has failed his kids. He is worried about causing them damage. He hopes they can still give their children a normal childhood. He stated that he and Jen are on the same page. They want to give their children the best life possible. They aim to be teammates in this process. He did not want anyone speaking badly about Jen. The release of these videos adds a new layer of complexity to their public narrative. It provides insight into the private struggles that contributed to their separation.