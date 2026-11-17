Former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah reveals her prison friendship with Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and teases her review of the new A24 documentary.

Former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has officially entered the public discourse surrounding the latest cinematic portrait of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. On Monday, Shah utilized her X account to announce that she had attended a private screening of the A24 documentary, You Can See Everything. The post served as a teaser, hinting that she would soon share her personal reactions to the film which has dominated recent entertainment headlines. The 53-year-old reality television personality emphasized that her perspective on the documentary would be heavily influenced by her time incarcerated alongside Holmes.

Prison Bond at Federal Prison Camp Bryan

Jen Shah and Elizabeth Holmes established a close connection while both were serving federal sentences at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas. Shah, who was convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud as part of a nationwide telemarketing scheme targeting elderly and vulnerable victims, began her incarceration in January 2023. She ultimately served 33 months of a 78-month sentence before being released early in December 2025.

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During her time at the facility, Shah reportedly worked as a workout instructor, earning the nickname Jen Fonda from her manager Chris Giovanni. She developed a branded 30-to-60 minute ab workout class called Shah-mazing, which Holmes attended frequently. This daily interaction in a fitness context laid the groundwork for a friendship that Shah now says provides her with a unique vantage point on the events depicted in the new film.

You Can See Everything Documentary Details

The documentary You Can See Everything, directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, has become a massive critical and commercial success since its release. The film focuses on the 34 days leading up to Holmes receiving her 11-year prison sentence, with this footage comprising the first half of the runtime. Shah attended a private screening hosted by A24 on Friday, where she posted a clip of herself wearing a fur coat over a yellow mini dress and thigh-high boots as she entered a local cinema.

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Critics have praised the documentary, awarding it a 97 out of 100 on Metacritic and a 98 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Audience scores are equally high, with a 4.6 out of 5 on Letterboxd. Commercially, the film earned $15 million in its opening weekend despite playing in only 855 theaters. This performance marks the biggest box office opening for a documentary in over 20 years, with A24 describing it as one of the largest limited-release openings of the 21st century.

Holmes Sentencing and Legal Context

Elizabeth Holmes, now 42, is currently serving a reduced ten-year, three-month sentence after being convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and three counts of wire fraud. The conviction stemmed from misleading investors about the capabilities of Theranos, which claimed to conduct hundreds of blood tests using a single drop of blood obtained through a finger prick. Investigative articles published by The Wall Street Journal exposed these claims as fraudulent, leading to the legal downfall of the healthcare startup.

Holmes is still incarcerated and serving her sentence as Shah has already completed her term. The documentary serves as a cultural touchstone for Holmes as she continues her legal journey, contrasting sharply with Shah's recent freedom. Shah teased that her upcoming review would be released for everyone who had been asking for her thoughts, confirming that she viewed the film through the lens of her personal relationship with the Theranos founder.

Box Office Impact and Future Release

The financial success of the documentary is significant, particularly given its limited theatrical release. While it did not top the overall box office this past weekend, it was surpassed by Street Fighter, which earned $31 million across 3,575 screens. The disparity in screen count highlights the exceptional performance of a limited release. Shah has indicated that fans will hear her detailed thoughts soon, further fueling interest in the documentary and the ongoing public fascination with both high-profile fraud cases.