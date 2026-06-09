Jena Sims Sparks Controversy with Travis Kelce 'Hall Pass' Comment

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims has angered Taylor Swift fans after calling Travis Kelce her 'hall pass' in an interview, recalling their meeting at a pro-am event and the subsequent backlash.

Jena Sims , the wife of professional golfer Brooks Koepka , has ignited a firestorm of criticism from Taylor Swift fans after jokingly referring to Travis Kelce as her 'hall pass' during a recent interview.

The comment comes months after Sims gushed about meeting the Kansas City Chiefs star at a pro-am golf event in Scottsdale, Arizona, in February. Sims, a model and actress, described her excitement at encountering Kelce, even altering her outfit choice to be more sporty in anticipation of the meeting. She recalled that her husband, Brooks Koepka, called her 'ridiculous' for her behavior.

Despite the initial lighthearted tone, Sims' latest remarks have drawn sharp rebukes from Swift's devoted fanbase, who took to social media to express their displeasure. One fan wrote that such thoughts should be kept private, while another called the comment 'cringe'. The backlash highlights the intense scrutiny surrounding public figures when they make offhand remarks about celebrities like Kelce and Swift.

Sims, who has been married to Koepka for just over four years, first encountered Kelce at the WM Phoenix Open, where Koepka played nine holes with the NFL star. She shared a photo on Instagram of the trio together, and later revealed that Kelce remembered her when they crossed paths again at the Masters in April.

'He came straight up to me and was like, Hey, it's good to see you again,' Sims recounted in the interview with People. She admitted she was thrilled that Kelce recognized her, given his status as a sports icon and the boyfriend of pop superstar Taylor Swift.

However, her admission that she considers Kelce a 'hall pass' has been perceived by many as disrespectful to both her husband and Swift. Some fans criticized the public nature of the comment, urging Sims to keep such thoughts private. Despite the controversy, Koepka has remained supportive of his wife, posting affectionate messages on Instagram during her appearance at the SI Swimsuit fashion show in Miami last week.

The incident underscores the ongoing intersection of sports and celebrity culture, particularly as Kelce and Swift's relationship continues to dominate headlines. While the couple is reportedly planning a wedding this summer, Sims has confirmed that she and Koepka will not attend. The situation has sparked debates about boundaries and respect in the age of social media, where every comment is scrutinized.

Koepka, a four-time major champion, has been navigating a career transition from LIV Golf back to the PGA Tour, while Sims continues her work as a model and philanthropist. The couple's dynamic, along with the public reaction to Sims' remarks, serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by those in the spotlight when mixing humor with fandom.

Whether intended as a harmless joke or not, the 'hall pass' comment has certainly not been forgotten by Swift's fans, who remain protective of the singer and her relationships





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Travis Kelce Jena Sims Brooks Koepka Taylor Swift Golf

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taylor Swift's Courtside Chair from NBA Playoffs Auctioned for Thousands After Celebrity-Filled Date NightA courtside chair used by Taylor Swift during an NBA playoff game is up for auction, with bids already reaching $6,000. The item gained attention after Swift and her fiance Travis Kelce attended the Eastern Conference Finals in Cleveland, where Kelce also performed a beer-chugging stunt. The auction highlights the merging of sports and pop culture, while reports about the couple's upcoming wedding at Madison Square Garden add further media buzz.

Read more »

Taylor Swift’s friends call her and Travis Kelce’s wedding rumour a ‘decoy’Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been rumoured to get married at New York City's Madison Square Garden. Sources claim this is a decoy.

Read more »

SFA respond to Norway anger at friendly U-turn as chiefs douse down war of wordsThe SFA are refusing to be drawn into a furious row with Norway who are livid at friendly plans being scrapped at the 11th hour

Read more »

Why Pierre Gasly vented his lost Monaco P3 with fake celebrations - "I knew the situation"Seeing a lifelong podium dream evaporate with a post-race penalty, a heartbroken Gasly pumped his fists in anger on the Monaco Grand Prix cooldown lap

Read more »