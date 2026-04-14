Jena Sims Talks Fitness, New Eyewear Campaign, and Balancing a Busy Life

Actress Jena Sims, celebrated for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue work, unveils her health and wellness routine, new DIFF Eyewear campaign, and the art of balancing career and family life, including support for her golfer husband Brooks Koepka.

Jena Sims , the 37-year-old actress and wife of professional golfer Brooks Koepka , is having a stellar year, marked by her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue pictorial and a new campaign with DIFF Eyewear. In an interview with The Daily Mail, Sims shared insights into maintaining her health and fitness, which she credits for her success. She emphasized the importance of consistent workouts, incorporating both structured training sessions and active lifestyle choices, and discussed her approach to diet and beauty routines. Her busy schedule includes supporting her husband at golf tournaments and balancing work with motherhood, offering a glimpse into her daily life and the tools she uses to stay in top shape. Sims continues to expand her professional endeavors with a new collaboration and shared details about her favorite eyewear style and how she integrates it into her daily life, whether she's putting together an outfit or running out the door.

Sims revealed her fitness regime includes training with a New York City-based trainer over FaceTime three times a week, a strategy that helps her stay consistent regardless of her location. Additionally, she aims for at least 10,000 steps per day, and the time spent supporting her husband at golf tournaments significantly contributes to her fitness. She also shared her approach to diet, focusing on increasing her protein intake. She balances these efforts with the occasional beauty cheat, such as a spray tan, which she finds enhances her confidence. Sims has been working with Sports Illustrated for multiple years, including being named Rookie of the Year and shooting for the third consecutive year. She values the opportunity to use her platform to inspire women and encourage them to pursue their goals without compromise, viewing this as a significant aspect of her work beyond the visual aspects of her shoots.

Beyond her recent achievements, Sims reflected on the variety of roles she has held, including appearances in made-for-TV films and B-movies, along with her early success as Miss Georgia Teen USA in 2007. Her husband, Brooks Koepka, is a prominent figure in professional golf. Koepka, 35, plays on the PGA Tour, and has achieved the world number one ranking in the Official World Golf Ranking. Koepka has also amassed five major championship wins. Sims' recent partnership with DIFF Eyewear further highlights her visibility in fashion, with her preference being the 'Sims' style. She emphasizes the versatility of the eyewear and how it fits with her active lifestyle, including her time supporting her husband at golf tournaments and everyday activities like school drop-offs with her son, Crew. Her ability to balance her diverse responsibilities, which include her acting career, family life, and endorsement deals, demonstrates her commitment to maintaining a healthy and successful life. This underscores her status as a versatile public figure with a wide-ranging professional and personal life, combining her modelling career with supporting her husband's career and family life.





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