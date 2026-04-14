Jenelle Evans Addresses Co-Parenting and Relationship with Ex David Eason

Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans discusses her co-parenting approach with ex-husband David Eason, emphasizing a focus on civility and creating a positive environment for her children. She also provides an update on her son Jace's well-being and his current treatment at a mental health facility.

Jenelle Evans has opened up about her current relationship with ex-husband David Eason and her approach to co-parenting following recent speculation about a possible reconciliation. The former Teen Mom star, who finalized her divorce from Eason in 2024, addressed the rumors during an appearance on the La Femme Talk podcast. She emphasized her focus on co-parenting with all her exes, including Eason and the fathers of her other children, in an effort to create a more positive environment for her children. Evans shares daughter Ensley Jolie Eason with David Eason , son Jace Vaughn with ex Andrew Lewis, and son Kaiser Orion with ex Nathan Griffin. She explained that she is prioritizing civility and harmony for the sake of her children, stating that if that means being seen with Eason in public for lunches or dinners, she is fine with it as long as they can all get along. She highlighted the impact of her past on her children and the importance of establishing a more positive and stable atmosphere for them.

Evans's comments come after she was photographed in Las Vegas with Eason and their children, which fueled speculation about a rekindled romance. The reality star has been working on co-parenting with all her exes and she is trying to make things as civil as possible. She also mentioned her son Jace's well-being, confirming he is currently in a mental health facility receiving treatment and is in a safe place. Evans shared that she has been quietly supporting Jace behind the scenes, ensuring he receives the necessary care. She described her son as being happy and focused on his own well-being, which she sees as the most important aspect of his current situation.

Before the recent podcast appearance, Evans also addressed the speculation by tweeting Just because I am co-parenting, doesn’t mean I’m in trouble in any way. Sorry to burst your bubble everyone. The past of the reality star has been full of ups and downs with David Eason. Their separation in 2024 was marked by accusations of erratic behavior and substance abuse. Jenelle infamously celebrated her divorce from Eason with a party at a strip club, reflecting the challenges and complexities of their relationship. The couple split after a tumultuous six-year marriage, and prior to the divorce, David Eason's actions and comments, including the shooting of their family dog, led to his firing from MTV. The network also fired Evans in 2019 after a period of controversy. The news comes after the revelation of the truth about the relationship with David Eason after rumors of a reconciliation.





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Jenelle Evans Discusses Co-Parenting with Ex David Eason and Son Jace's WellbeingJenelle Evans opens up about her current relationship with ex David Eason, emphasizing her focus on co-parenting and creating a positive environment for her children. She also shares an update on her son Jace, who is receiving treatment, and reflects on her past relationship with Eason.

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