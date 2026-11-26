Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans responds to trolls accusing her of faking her disability, detailing her CRPS diagnosis and spinal cysts in an emotional Instagram video.

Reality television personality Jenelle Evans has publicly refuted online accusations that she is fabricating her physical limitations. The former Teen Mom 2 star addressed claims of faking a disability in an emotional video posted to Instagram on Tuesday. Evans, who is 34 years old, explained that she relies on a wheelchair due to a combination of spinal cysts and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome.

Evans Details Medical Crisis And CRPS Diagnosis

Evans stated that her health deteriorated significantly after undergoing knee surgery earlier in the year. She revealed that the procedure, which was originally intended to address a knee injury, instead triggered a condition known as Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. This rare chronic pain condition typically causes severe, burning pain in a limb long after an initial injury or surgery has occurred. Evans explained that she noticed her leg was not healing properly after the operation in April.

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Following the surgery, Evans visited a pain management clinic and received a steroid shot. However, she reported that her symptoms worsened drastically after this treatment. She described experiencing excruciating pain that spans from the base of her skull to her tailbone. Evans also disclosed that she is dealing with the growth of a syrinx, which is filled with cerebrospinal fluid. She noted that the syrinx has increased in size from two millimeters to four millimeters on her spine.

Reality Star Defends Wheelchair Use And Parenting

In her video response, Evans directly addressed skeptical fans who have questioned her use of a wheelchair. She reminded her followers that she has been using a wheelchair since April of 2026. Evans asserted that she is still disabled and continues to function as a single parent despite her severe physical ailments. She emphasized that she is doing her best to care for her three children every day while managing her chronic pain.

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Evans is the mother of Jace Lewis, who is 17 years old, and was born in August of 2009. She is also the mother of Kaiser Orion Griffith, who is 12 years old, and Ensley Jolie Eason, who is 9 years old. She clarified that her mobility issues do not prevent her from fulfilling her responsibilities as a mother, although her condition has severely restricted her daily activities. She expressed frustration that no one seems to care about her efforts to be a better person while suffering.

Mental Health Struggles And Daily Physical Toll

Evans was candid about the severe impact her physical condition has had on her mental health. She admitted to suffering from severe depression and stated that she cries almost every day because of her inability to walk. Evans mentioned that she has been seeing a psychotherapist to cope with feelings of hopelessness. She assured her audience that she will not do anything to harm herself, despite her emotional distress.

The reality star described the daily physical toll of her condition, noting that pain persists regardless of her position. She explained that she experiences extreme headaches if she lies down, and severe back pain if she sits up. Additionally, her skin sensitivity has become so acute that simple activities like showering cause significant pain. Evans stated that the water droplets hitting her legs cause inflammation and intense suffering, describing this experience as the hardest thing she has ever endured.