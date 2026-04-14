Jenelle Evans Discusses Co-Parenting with Ex David Eason and Son Jace's Wellbeing

Jenelle Evans opens up about her current relationship with ex David Eason, emphasizing her focus on co-parenting and creating a positive environment for her children. She also shares an update on her son Jace, who is receiving treatment, and reflects on her past relationship with Eason.

Jenelle Evans has shed light on her current relationship status, addressing rumors of a reconciliation with her ex-husband, David Eason , just months after celebrating their divorce. The former Teen Mom star, now 34, spoke candidly about her life during an appearance on the La Femme Talk podcast, following photographs that surfaced of her and Eason in Las Vegas with their children.

Evans clarified that her primary focus now is co-parenting and fostering a positive environment for her children, especially after everything they have witnessed and experienced in the past. She emphasized the importance of creating new, happier memories for her children and maintaining civil relationships with all her exes for the sake of their well-being. She explained that co-parenting peacefully with all her children's fathers is her main focus right now. She feels that her children are now seeing a new leaf turned, which makes her happy.

Evans, who shares daughter Ensley Jolie Eason with Eason, as well as sons Jace Vaughn (with ex Andrew Lewis) and Kaiser Orion (with ex Nathan Griffin), further elaborated on her approach to co-parenting. She stated that as long as her children see their parents getting along, having lunch or dinner together, she is content. This shift is a significant change from the past, where the relationship was characterized by toxicity. She mentioned that for the sake of her children, seeing a more peaceful co-parenting dynamic is a huge relief.

Evans also addressed recent speculation regarding a possible rekindling of her romance with Eason, prompted by photos published by TMZ. She indirectly addressed the rumors by tweeting that co-parenting does not equate to any sort of trouble.

In addition to addressing her relationship with Eason, Evans also provided an update on her 16-year-old son, Jace, who is currently undergoing treatment at a mental health facility. Jace was involved in an incident with his grandmother Barbara Evans in February, leading to her calling 911. Evans revealed that Jace is in a safe and supportive environment, and that he is doing well. She further explained that she has been quietly working behind the scenes to get him the help he needs, and is pleased with his progress. She expressed that her son is happy and focused on himself, which she views as the most important factor in his recovery.

Evans separated from Eason in 2024 and finalized their divorce in 2024, after six years of marriage. She celebrated the divorce with a party, which included a pinata of her ex-husband's face. The split occurred after she accused him of erratic behavior, substance abuse and not working, and the incident in which he shot and killed their French Bulldog, Nugget, in 2019. MTV fired Eason in 2018 over homophobic and transphobic tweets, and fired Evans in 2019 after the dog incident.





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Jenelle Evans David Eason Teen Mom Co-Parenting Jace Vaughn Mental Health

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