Jenn Sterger Undergoes Double Mastectomy After 'Breast Exploded,' Reflects on Favre Scandal and Neurodivergence

Former Jets employee Jenn Sterger shares her harrowing experience with a sudden and severe health issue requiring a double mastectomy. She also discusses her past accusations against Brett Favre, her recent neurodivergence diagnosis, and the challenges she's faced throughout her journey.

Jenn Sterger , the woman known for accusing Brett Favre of sexual harassment , has recently undergone a double mastectomy following a frightening health crisis. She described a harrowing experience where one of her breasts 'exploded,' not due to an implant issue, but a problem with her actual breast tissue.

This led to a month-long journey through doctors' offices and ultimately an emergency room visit where the severity of her condition was revealed. Doctors urgently recommended further evaluation, comparing the situation to assembling a team of specialists – 'like the Avengers' – due to concerns about potential sepsis, given her immunocompromised state. The subsequent emergency surgery involved the removal of her implants, a nipple-sparing procedure, and a double mastectomy.

Sterger's ordeal has prompted her to reflect on her body image and career, particularly in light of a recent diagnosis of neurodivergence. She recounted past experiences where individuals suggested her worth was tied to her physical appearance, predicting the end of her career without her breasts. While grappling with this significant life change and acknowledging a state of shock, she expresses gratitude for the unwavering support of her network and a determination to face the situation with resilience.

The process of finding appropriate medical care was also challenging, as she encountered conflicting advice from medical doctors and her plastic surgeon, each deferring responsibility to the other. This experience highlights the difficulties patients can face navigating complex medical issues and the importance of clear communication between healthcare providers. Beyond her recent health battle, Sterger's story is deeply intertwined with the 2010 scandal involving Brett Favre.

Despite the widespread attention, she revealed in a 2023 Netflix documentary that she has never actually met the Hall-of-Fame quarterback. The controversy stemmed from allegations of inappropriate messages and images sent by Favre during her time as a New York Jets 'Gameday Host' in 2008. Former colleague Tim Andre corroborated Sterger's account, describing Favre's behavior as 'stalking and harassing,' and noting her growing discomfort and fear.

Sterger expressed feeling dehumanized throughout the ordeal, stating she was reduced to a mere image in the public eye while Favre maintained his celebrated status. The situation ultimately led to the surfacing of nude photos allegedly sent by Favre and significantly impacted Sterger's life and career





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Jenn Sterger Brett Favre Double Mastectomy Sexual Harassment Neurodivergence

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