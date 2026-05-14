Jenna Elfman Joins Fox's 'The Interrogator' and Promotes New Show at Fox Upfront

Jenna Elfman, the actress who gained fame for her role in 'Dharma & Greg,' has joined Fox's spy drama series 'The Interrogator.' She attended the 2026 Fox Upfront in New York City to promote her new show and her upcoming role. Jenna Elfman also shared interview outtakes on social media, expressing her excitement for her new show.

Jenna Elfman , the actress who made a name for herself while starring on the hit TV show ' Dharma & Greg ' from 1997 to 2002, has joined Fox's spy drama series ' The Interrogator .

' She shared the news on Instagram, expressing excitement for her new role. Jenna Elfman, 54, attended the 2026 Fox Upfront in New York City to promote her new show. She looked younger than her years in a textured mauve pantsuit and paired it with open-toe, nude heels. Jenna Elfman is also known for her role on 'The Walking Dead' spin-off 'Fear the Walking Dead.

' She recently shared interview outtakes on social media, expressing her excitement for her new show. In her later career, she was cast on the Tim Allen-led sitcom 'Shifting Gears.

' Jenna Elfman assured fans that she can go back to 'Shifting Gears' after her new gig on 'The Interrogator.





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Jenna Elfman Dharma & Greg The Interrogator Fox Upfront Tim Allen Shifting Gears Fear The Walking Dead

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