Former YouTube megastar Jenna Mourey is seen leaving her Los Angeles home after six years of silence, confirming her permanent retirement from content creation.

Jenna Marbles, known by her birth name Jenna Mourey, was briefly spotted outside her Los Angeles residence last week, marking the first confirmed public appearance of the former YouTube megastar in six years. Mourey, who retired from the platform in 2020 following a controversy involving resurfaced videos, has not been seen in public since she stepped away from her digital career. The sighting occurred near her $3.7 million home in a quiet cul-de-sac, where she was observed collecting packages delivered to her 5,000-square-foot property. This rare glimpse into her reclusive life confirms that the pioneer of viral internet challenges has fully transitioned away from her previous high-profile status in the online creator economy.

Retirement Context and 2020 Controversy

Jenna Marbles, real name Jenna Mourey, amassed an unprecedented 20 million subscribers and by 2013 was the platform's second all-time most-subscribed creator. Her rapid ascent came to a screeching halt in 2020 when a wave of online backlash forced her to address resurfaced content. These videos included a reference to an Asian stereotype and a 2011 Nicki Minaj impersonation that drew accusations of blackface. In response, Mourey issued an apology in an 11-minute video, then vanished from the public eye. Her YouTube channel went inactive, her weekly uploads stopped, and her social media accounts went dormant, leaving the world without a direct statement from her since that period.

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Current Life with Husband and Dogs

The only glimpse into Mourey's reclusive life has come through her husband, fellow content creator Julien Solomita, who shared photos of their 2022 wedding on Instagram. Two months prior to the recent sighting, Solomita posted a loving tribute to his wife for her 40th birthday. During the recent appearance, Mourey wore plain glasses, no makeup, and her signature blonde hair swept into a loose bun, with only a hallmark black choker around her neck visible as a trace of her old persona. Solomita, 34, was not present during the brief outing. Set on a quiet cul-de-sac, the couple's five-bedroom, six-bathroom Cape Cod-style home features a neatly manicured lawn and a swimming pool. Through the fence, her dogs Kermit, Peach, Bunny, and Loni could be seen running and playing in the yard.

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Financial Standing and Channel Revenue

Even in her absence, her YouTube channel continues to draw revenue from her legion of adoring fans, who still return to her old videos and leave comments. At two million views per month, the Jenna Marbles brand still generates $200 to $5,000 in monthly earnings, according to Social Blade. Celebrity Net Worth puts her fortune at between $6 million and $8 million. At her peak, the Rochester, New York native reportedly earned about $350,000 a year from her YouTube channel, with brand deals bringing in a further $50,000 to $150,000 apiece. Mourey once noted that she had been saving her money for years to buy a home, stating in a 2018 video that she did not have nice things because she was prioritizing real estate investments over luxury goods.

Permanent Exit and Peer Perspectives

Any hopes of a Jenna Marbles return have been dashed by her former peers, who believe her exit from content creation is permanent. One creator, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Daily Mail that she hasn't really talked to anybody from the influencer world in years. Unlike modern-day influencers who can land lucrative branding deals straight out of school, Mourey first earned a bachelor's degree in psychology at Suffolk University before receiving a master's degree for education in sports psychology and counseling at Boston University. Mourey supported herself in Cambridge, Massachusetts by bartending, blogging, and go-go dancing at nightclubs. While her husband remains busy with Formula 1 livestreams and his motorsports clothing brand, Bad Year Racing Club, Mourey has traded internet fame for a quieter life behind the fences of their Los Angeles mansion.