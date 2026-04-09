Jennie Garth Addresses Feud with Late Shannen Doherty from 'Beverly Hills, 90210'

Jennie Garth opens up about her complicated relationship with Shannen Doherty, her co-star on 'Beverly Hills, 90210,' discussing their on-set conflicts, the pressures of fame, and the lessons learned.

Jennie Garth has finally opened up about the long-simmering feud with her Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star, the late Shannen Doherty . The two actresses, who rose to fame together on the iconic teen drama, played characters Kelly Taylor and Brenda Walsh respectively, whose on-screen rivalry often spilled into real-life tension.

In a recent interview, Garth shared her perspective on their complicated relationship, acknowledging the challenges they faced while navigating the pressures of fame and their own personal struggles. Garth revealed that the intense spotlight they were both thrust into, coupled with the nature of their characters' conflicts, created a perfect storm for misunderstandings and clashes. She emphasized that they were both young women trying to find their footing in a demanding industry, and the lack of guidance or support further complicated matters. Garth admitted that the rivalry was fueled by the media and the audience's perception of their relationship, adding another layer of complexity to their interactions. She also mentioned the absence of resources such as therapy or mentorship, highlighting the challenges they faced in managing their personal lives alongside their burgeoning careers.\Garth explained that the pressures of the industry, particularly for young women, led to clashes. 'We were doing the best we could, and so sometimes strong women will clash, especially when they’re young and sort of uneducated about friendship and the importance of it,' she said. Garth also noted the lack of support systems, stating, 'Nobody was guiding us. Nobody was getting therapy then. Nobody was talking to us about things. We were both just fending for ourselves.' Despite the conflicts, Garth acknowledged a mutual respect and admiration for Doherty. She emphasized that Doherty taught her valuable lessons about strength, self-advocacy, and using her voice. Garth expressed gratitude for their relationship, recognizing that even through challenging times, it was ultimately a formative experience. She pointed out their shared Aries astrological signs and the similar personal challenges they were facing at the time, indicating deeper parallels in their experiences beyond the superficial conflicts.\In reminiscing about their time on the show, Garth also touched on specific incidents that highlighted the tensions between them. She alluded to a near-physical altercation, indicating the intensity of their clashes. Garth also mentioned Doherty's prank with her on the set, reflecting that both women were working to find an identity and place for themselves. She also reflected on the absence of support systems and guidance during their formative years, and the impact of this on their relationship. The actress recognized the role the show's narrative played in amplifying their conflict, acknowledging that the on-screen rivalry contributed to the audience's perception of their relationship. However, she emphasized that this perception does not negate the overall impact of their relationship. Garth has shown gratitude for her shared experiences with Doherty and her impact on her, particularly Doherty's strength, standing up for herself, and using her voice. The acknowledgment of the feud comes after Doherty's passing in 2024 from breast cancer at age 53. Garth shared her perspective on their complicated relationship, acknowledging the challenges they faced while navigating the pressures of fame and their own personal struggles





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