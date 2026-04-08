Jennie Garth Opens Up About Divorce, Sobriety, and Finding Peace in New Memoir

Jennie Garth reflects on her divorce from Peter Facinelli, her journey to sobriety, and her path to self-acceptance in her upcoming memoir, I Choose Me. The book delves into the struggles she faced, her reconciliation with Facinelli, and her current life with husband David Abrams.

Jennie Garth has openly discussed the painful aftermath of her 11-year marriage to Peter Facinelli , which concluded in divorce in 2013. In her upcoming memoir, I Choose Me, set to be released next Tuesday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum details a period of heavy drinking and substance abuse, culminating in a night where she required a stomach pump.

Garth's journey led her to sobriety and a deeper understanding of how to manage her emotions, a process facilitated in part by her time at The Canyon at Santa Monica, a rehabilitation center in California. Garth shared with People on Wednesday, I spent a good amount of years being hurt, sad, just tormented by it, and it eked out into all aspects of my life. I noticed my light really dimming. I wasn't putting off good vibes. I could see it in the mirror. I could look at the negative impact that that kind of grief and anger was having on me. She continued, And there was a weird switch where one day I just said, I don't want to carry this anymore. It's impacting my relationships and how I feel about myself. I've got to let it go. I've got to forgive him. The memoir delves into the complexities of the marriage and Garth's subsequent personal growth, highlighting her path toward healing and self-discovery.\Garth and Facinelli, who first met in 1995 on the set of the ABC movie An Unfinished Affair, have since reconciled. Facinelli, the Twilight actor, admitted on her iHeartRadio show in 2024 that he viewed the marriage as a little bit like an arranged marriage, acknowledging that the presence of children played a significant role in their long-term commitment. Garth, who shares custody of daughters Fiona, Lola, and Luca with Facinelli, expressed a perspective of learning from the experience, stating that she could have been better instead of bitter. Garth was previously married to Daniel Clark, whom she divorced before marrying Facinelli. Currently, Garth is preparing to celebrate her 11th wedding anniversary with her third husband, The Douglas co-owner David Abrams, on July 11, despite a period of legal separation between 2017 and 2019 due to the emotional toll of miscarriages and IVF treatments. Garth reflected on her desire to have a child with Abrams, driven by a desire to please and fulfill his needs. The realization of what she truly wanted for her life brought a sense of clarity and ease to her journey. Meanwhile, Facinelli is engaged to Lily Anne Harrison, and they have a son named Jack. Harrison is also the writer and star of Facinelli's upcoming directorial debut, Grace Period, a rom-com centered around IVF.\The memoir offers a candid look at Garth's struggles with substance abuse, her path to recovery, and her journey toward self-acceptance. The actress also discusses the importance of setting boundaries and prioritizing her own well-being. Garth's story provides insights into the challenges of navigating relationships, grief, and personal growth, as well as the path to find peace and move forward. Garth's experience underscores the importance of seeking help when facing emotional challenges and the transformative power of self-forgiveness. Garth's openness about her experiences will likely resonate with others who have faced similar challenges. This will inspire readers to confront their own issues, seek support when necessary, and learn to find strength in self-acceptance. The memoir, I Choose Me, is not just a recounting of the past, but also a call to take control of one's future and to choose oneself, even amidst life's challenges. It's about finding the inner strength to heal, grow, and embrace a life of fulfillment and authenticity, moving beyond the shadow of the past to find light. Garth's experiences with healing and recovery offer inspiration and insights for anyone navigating similar journeys





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Jennie Garth Reflects on Divorce, Recovery, and Forgiveness in New MemoirActress Jennie Garth opens up about her past struggles with addiction and the emotional impact of her divorce from Peter Facinelli in her upcoming memoir, 'I Choose Me'. She shares her journey towards healing and finding peace.

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