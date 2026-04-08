Jennie Garth Reflects on Divorce, Recovery, and Forgiveness in New Memoir

Actress Jennie Garth opens up about her past struggles with addiction and the emotional impact of her divorce from Peter Facinelli in her upcoming memoir, 'I Choose Me'. She shares her journey towards healing and finding peace.

Jennie Garth has openly discussed the emotional aftermath of her 11-year marriage to Peter Facinelli , which concluded in divorce in 2013. In her upcoming memoir, I Choose Me, set to be released next Tuesday, the 54-year-old actress, known for her role in Beverly Hills, 90210, reveals details of a challenging period marked by heavy drinking and a near-fatal overdose requiring a stomach pump.

Garth's journey to recovery involved seeking help at The Canyon at Santa Monica, a rehabilitation center in California. During an interview with People on Wednesday, she shared, 'I spent a good amount of years being hurt, sad, just tormented by it, and it eked out into all aspects of my life.' She further elaborated on how the emotional turmoil affected her, stating, 'I noticed my light really dimming. I wasn't putting off good vibes. I could see it in the mirror. I could look at the negative impact that that kind of grief and anger was having on me.' Garth recounts a turning point where she decided to move forward, explaining, 'And there was a weird switch where one day I just said, 'I don't want to carry this anymore. It's impacting my relationships and how I feel about myself. I've got to let it go. I've got to forgive him.'





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Jennie Garth Peter Facinelli Divorce Memoir Recovery Addiction Beverly Hills 90210 Relationships Forgiveness

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