Jennie Garth Reflects on Infamous Feud with Shannen Doherty from Beverly Hills, 90210

Jennie Garth opens up about her complicated relationship with Shannen Doherty during their time on Beverly Hills, 90210, revealing the real-life tensions behind the on-screen rivalry. She discusses the challenges of being young actresses in the spotlight, the lack of support they received, and the lasting respect they held for each other.

Jennie Garth has finally opened up about the long-simmering feud with her Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star, the late Shannen Doherty . The on-screen rivalry between their characters, Kelly Taylor and Brenda Walsh , respectively, wasn't just confined to the script; it spilled over into real-life tension, according to Garth. The 54-year-old actress revealed in an interview that the intense spotlight and the characters' conflict contributed to a confusing and often challenging dynamic between them.

Doherty, who passed away in 2024 from breast cancer, was a pivotal figure in Garth's life, despite the difficulties they faced. Garth emphasized that they were both young women thrust into the entertainment industry, navigating the pressures of fame and their own personal challenges. In this environment, she explained, misunderstandings and clashes were almost inevitable, particularly as they weren't given the guidance or support to deal with the complexities of their situation. This candid reflection highlights the pressures faced by young stars in the 90s, when mental health resources and media training were not readily available. The focus was on sensationalizing the drama for ratings. \Garth explained that the media and the public's perception of their on-screen rivalry further complicated their relationship, as the show was feeding the flames of this conflict. 'We were doing the best we could, and so sometimes strong women will clash, especially when they’re young and sort of uneducated about friendship and the importance of it,' she explained. She acknowledged that the storyline, though beneficial for the show's success, placed them in a difficult position. She said they were both essentially 'fending for themselves.' Despite the challenges, Garth also expressed deep respect and gratitude for Doherty, highlighting the positive aspects of their relationship. 'But the end of the day, we really did have a respect for one another as strong women who have lasted a long time in this industry,' she explained. 'And she taught me a lot. She taught me a lot of really good things about being strong, standing up for myself, using my voice. And I’m forever grateful for her and for the relationship that we had. Even though at times it was complicated, it was still really good.' This acknowledgement underscores the complexity of female relationships in the spotlight, where both rivalry and respect can coexist. The actress also noted that they shared common ground. 'She was an Aries, I’m an Aries,' she said. Garth also noted similarities in their personal lives during the show's run. During 90210, Doherty ‘was very closely connected with her parents and her father’s health challenges.’ Garth continued 'I too was going through the same exact thing at the same time, and there were a lot of things going on, adult things happening for both of us,' Garth added.\The actress recalled a physical altercation that was avoided with Doherty, sharing the challenges they faced navigating their careers and their personal lives. Garth also spoke of Doherty's podcast appearance and referenced an argument over a prank. This incident, while humorous in retrospect, demonstrates the intensity of the environment they were in. Garth reflected on the lack of support they had, saying, 'Nobody was guiding us. Nobody was getting therapy then. Nobody was talking to us about things. We were both just fending for ourselves.' The pair's shared experiences created a bond of respect, even amidst their conflicts. Garth also recalled a playful incident, 'She was calling it Pants Down Day where she would pull the pants on some of the crew members in a funny way but some of them were getting pretty annoyed with it. And then I reversed it and I said,'Skirt up day'. And she always wore the men's Calvin Klein boxer shorts under her clothes. So I didn't think it was that big of a deal. And so I did Skirt Up Day and oh, my God, she lost it on me and I was just not in the mood to back down.' Doherty had also made headlines for doubling down on her claims that Alyssa Milano had gotten her fired from Charmed in 2001. Appearing at Orlando's MegaCon with Charmed co-stars Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan, Doherty teared up as she read a statement in a video. 'I’m sorry if I start crying,' she said, pausing as emotions took over. 'Holly and I, we were not mean on the podcast — my podcast, ‘Let’s Be Clear.’ In fact, we went in and we edited out anything that we felt would cause more drama. Garth's reflection on her relationship with Doherty offers a poignant look at the human cost of fame, the challenges of female relationships, and the lasting impact of shared experiences





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Jennie Garth Shannen Doherty Beverly Hills 90210 Feud Hollywood Television Drama Kelly Taylor Brenda Walsh Luke Perry Celebrity Relationship Alyssa Milano Charmed

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