Jennie Garth Reflects on Luke Perry as 'First True Love' and Navigates On-Set Feuds in Memoir

In her memoir, Jennie Garth opens up about the profound grief following Luke Perry's death, describing him as her 'first true love.' She also addresses the complex on-set relationship and feuds with co-star Shannen Doherty during their time on Beverly Hills, 90210.

Jennie Garth has candidly shared the profound grief and emotional devastation she experienced following the untimely death of her Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star and close friend, Luke Perry . In her recently released memoir, I Choose Me: Chasing Joy, Finding Purpose, and Embracing Reinvention, Garth recounts the harrowing moment she received the call informing her of Perry’s passing in 2019.

The actor died at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke, a loss that sent shockwaves through Hollywood and deeply affected those who knew him. Garth described her immediate reaction as one of utter shock and disbelief, stating, "I was in a state of shock. No words would come out of my mouth. I went numb. I hung up and I drove home as fast as I could back." She further elaborated on the complex emotions she navigated in the aftermath of his death, admitting to feeling adrift in the collective mourning. "it was difficult to know my place in all the grief." Garth confessed that the unique bond she shared with Perry was so profound and perhaps even romanticized by onlookers, that she herself struggled to fully comprehend its depth. "I don't think anyone really understood our relationship, myself included. It was too painful, so I just put it in a box and buried it somewhere deep inside me. I've never opened it and I never intend to." This emotional detachment, she explained, was a defense mechanism to cope with the overwhelming pain. Garth also delved into the intricate dynamics of their on-screen relationship, which often mirrored, and at times seemed to transcend, their real-life connection. The iconic pairing of Kelly Taylor and Dylan McKay was a central storyline in Beverly Hills, 90210, and Garth confessed that the lines between their characters and their personal feelings became blurred during filming. She recalled moments where the on-screen romance felt incredibly real, noting the lingering kisses and affectionate gestures shared with Perry. "When Kelly was falling for Dylan, I was falling for Luke." This sentiment was echoed in a recent interview with People, where Garth reflected, "I do think he was my first true love." However, she quickly contextualized this by acknowledging the universal appeal of Perry, adding, "Now looking back, I'm like, “You were just like every other girl in the world.” Everyone imagined him as their first true love." The memoir also addresses the notorious on-set feud Garth had with Shannen Doherty, who also starred on Beverly Hills, 90210. Garth played Kelly Taylor, often in direct conflict with Doherty's character, Brenda Walsh. The tension between the actresses was a significant part of the show's narrative and generated considerable media attention. Garth revisited this difficult period, admitting that the animosity extended beyond the script. She described the relationship with Doherty as complex and painful, stating, "I don't think anyone really understood our relationship, myself included. It was too painful, so I just put it in a box and buried it somewhere deep inside me. I've never opened it and I never intend to." Garth recounted experiencing a sense of dissociation during that time as a coping mechanism. "I remember not being in my body while I was there, a sort of dissociation as a form of protection. I didn't stay long. It felt comforting, on one hand, to be with members or the old cast and crew, but also a feeling of anger bubbled up in me that I wanted to escape." The on-screen rivalry for the affections of Dylan McKay, played by Luke Perry, fueled real-life tension between Garth and Doherty. Doherty, who passed away in 2024 from breast cancer at the age of 53, was also grappling with the pressures of sudden fame. Garth explained to People that both actresses were young, thrust into the spotlight, and cast as adversaries on the show. "I think we were both in the same position, really thrust into the spotlight, and we were written as characters to be against each other," Garth said. "And that translated into the media and into the audience and then into the world’s perception of our relationship." Garth characterized their dynamic as confusing, admitting that they would often clash on set. "We were doing the best we could, and so sometimes strong women will clash, especially when they’re young and sort of uneducated about friendship and the importance of it," she elaborated. Ultimately, Garth acknowledged that this dramatic storyline benefited the show’s popularity. "It was a better story for the show." However, she expressed regret about the situation, stating, "And I just realized how terrible that was, how terrible it was to put us in that position. Nobody was guiding us. Nobody was getting therapy then. Nobody was talking to us about things. We were both just fending for ourselves." The intense on-screen conflict over Luke Perry's character, Dylan McKay, vividly illustrated how scripted drama can bleed into real-life relationships, particularly for young actors navigating the complexities of fame and on-set dynamics





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