Jennie Garth Reveals Marriage Counselor's Question Sparked Divorce from Peter Facinelli

Jennie Garth opens up about the painful end of her marriage to Peter Facinelli, revealing how a marriage counselor's question and subsequent emotional turmoil led her to seek help and recovery.

Jennie Garth has shared a pivotal moment in her relationship with Peter Facinelli that led to its ultimate end. In a recent interview on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard, Garth recounted a marriage counseling session in Phoenix, Arizona, that proved to be a turning point. The counselor's blunt question, 'Why would you want to love someone when they don't love you?' struck a deep chord with Garth, causing her to re-evaluate the dynamics of her marriage. She described feeling 'gutted' by the question, realizing the core issue within her relationship. This single session proved more impactful than years of marriage, pushing her to acknowledge the end of a relationship that had become emotionally draining.

Following the emotionally charged counseling session, Garth left the office, only to find Facinelli and the therapist chasing after her in a car. Overcome with emotions, she initially resisted their attempts to persuade her to get in the car. Eventually, she succumbed and was taken to a hotel, where the events escalated. Garth mixed mini bottles of alcohol with medication, leading to a blackout and near-fatal situation. It was her friend who intervened, saving her life and prompting her to seek help. This period was marked by immense personal turmoil and a struggle to cope with the pain of the separation. The aftermath involved a period of self-medication and a desperate attempt to numb the emotional distress. This tumultuous period led to the realization of the need for professional help and ultimately, led her to seek treatment at a rehabilitation center.

The emotional fallout from the marriage's end extended beyond the immediate crisis. Garth revealed the feelings of shame that she experienced, particularly relating to her daughters. She admitted feeling like she had 'let the girls down' and that she was a 'bad mom' during this challenging phase of her life. This sense of guilt further fueled her struggles, leading to self-medication with benzodiazepines as a way of coping. The actress rose to fame playing Kelly Taylor in Beverly Hills, 90210. Garth started to take benzodiazepines after they split. 'That started when we separated. I just didn't know how to cope with all the feelings and all the responsibility that I suddenly felt'.

Garth's candid revelations underscore the complex emotional toll of divorce and the challenges of navigating personal crisis in the public eye. Her decision to share these intimate details highlights her journey of healing and self-discovery. This openness also demonstrates her commitment to helping others. It helps in dealing with similar experiences and providing a sense of solidarity for those going through similar situations. Garth's story is a powerful testament to the resilience of the human spirit. It emphasizes the importance of seeking help and taking care of one's well-being during times of great upheaval and loss. The actress had previously expressed feeling ashamed about writing about this experience in her book, I Choose Me. Garth ultimately checked into the rehab center The Canyon, a place where she got sober and learned how to stop self-medicating. This was the first major step in her journey of recovery.

Before the eventual split, the couple were planning on filming a reality show. This show would require them to relocate to a ranch. The plan was abandoned and became obsolete by the time production was about to begin. Garth reflected on the difficulties of dealing with her feelings, the pressures of her career, and the emotional impact of her separation. 'I'm drinking wine at night and taking medication,' she said. 'It was very embarrassing and then I felt like such an a**hole for being embarrassed, like that's ego. I don't even know who that was. I have no idea that era of my life. I just remember being prodded out of bed. I would take the girls to school, I would go back to bed and then the crew would show up and I would be like, 'I can't get up.' And then they would be like, talk me up, and get me out and I would end up doing it just because that's what you do.' This period in her life became particularly difficult and marked by a loss of control and self-awareness. Her experience with the reality show highlighted the extent of her challenges.

Garth had always been independent, even during her marriage. They split everything, and there was never a 'how am I going to survive?' situation. The separation made her feel broken. She didn't know how to deal with all the feelings and responsibilities she suddenly felt. Garth's decision to share these intimate details in her memoir reflects her journey of healing and self-discovery, offering encouragement to those navigating their own struggles.





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