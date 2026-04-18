Jennie Garth Reveals Plastic Surgery at 24 Due to '90210' Body Image Issues

Actress Jennie Garth opens up in her new memoir about undergoing breast augmentation and liposuction in her 20s, citing the pressures of portraying Kelly Taylor on Beverly Hills, 90210 and the era's beauty standards as major contributing factors to her body dysmorphia.

Actress Jennie Garth , widely recognized for her role as Kelly Taylor in the iconic 90s series Beverly Hills, 90210, has candidly revealed she underwent plastic surgery in her twenties due to profound body image issues.

Now 54, Garth explained in her new memoir, I Choose Me: Chasing Joy, Finding Purpose and Embracing Reinvention, that while she initially possessed healthy self-perception, the pressures of portraying a character whose appearance was constantly scrutinized and the competitive atmosphere on set began to erode her self-esteem. The demanding nature of embodying Kelly Taylor, a character often described as a spoiled teen vixen, led Garth to seek out a plastic surgeon for both breast augmentation and liposuction. She details how stepping into the persona of Kelly, who herself grappled with insecurities and body image struggles within the show's storylines, inadvertently started to influence her own perception of her reflection. Garth elaborated that the fictional dilemmas Kelly faced, such as dieting and feeling insecure about her looks, were initially approached with an actress's imaginative curiosity. However, over time, she admitted that these fictional struggles began to seep into her personal reality, blurring the lines between her own identity and the character she was portraying. This immersion into Kelly's world, coupled with the constant judgment and scrutiny she felt on and off set, made it increasingly difficult for Garth to maintain her mental well-being. The environment on the Beverly Hills, 90210 set played a significant role in exacerbating Garth's body image concerns. She described feeling an intense sense of competition with her co-stars and guest stars, constantly comparing herself and seeking validation for her appearance. As a young woman on a popular show, she yearned for approval, not just from her male castmates like Luke Perry, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green, and Ian Ziering, but also felt a competitive drive against other young women, particularly when she felt she wasn't receiving enough attention. Garth emphasized that none of her colleagues on the show directly pressured her into considering cosmetic surgery, nor did she disclose her intentions to them. However, she acknowledged that the changes were noticeable, and the feeling of achieving a desired aesthetic was, in her words, addictive. Furthermore, Garth discussed the pervasive 90s beauty standards that heavily influenced her decisions. What were once perceived as healthy, normal body assets like curves, hips, and a fuller figure, began to feel like imperfections that needed to be corrected. Following her first pregnancy, Garth decided to pursue breast augmentation and liposuction, a decision influenced by observing other actresses who had undergone similar procedures and appeared more self-assured. She aspired to achieve the era's dominant beauty ideal of being small, effortless, and waif-like, believing that by physically transforming herself into this image, she would finally feel adequate. The liposuction, specifically on her hips, was intended to create a smoother, smaller silhouette, a pursuit to conform to the idealized, almost ethereal, image of beauty prevalent at the time. Her memoir also touches upon the complex and at times tumultuous relationships she had with her former co-stars, including a notably difficult feud with the late Shannen Doherty





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Beverly Hills, 90210 Star Jennie Garth Opens Up About Plastic Surgery and Body Image StrugglesActress Jennie Garth, known for her role as Kelly Taylor in Beverly Hills, 90210, reveals in her new memoir that she underwent plastic surgery in her 20s due to body image issues exacerbated by the show's intense scrutiny and competitive set environment. She discusses how portraying a character whose looks were constantly judged led to body dysmorphia and a desire to conform to 90s beauty standards.

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