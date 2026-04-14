Jennie Garth Reveals Self-Harm Struggle and Emotional Turmoil in New Memoir

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Jennie Garth shares her struggle with self-harm and the emotional challenges she faced during a difficult period in her life in her new tell-all memoir, including her divorce from Peter Facinelli and a later separation from Dave Abrams.

Jennie Garth , the beloved actress from Beverly Hills, 90210, has courageously opened up about a dark chapter in her life, revealing in her new memoir, I Choose Me: Chasing Joy, Finding Purpose & Embracing Reinvention, that she self-harmed during a particularly difficult period. This painful experience occurred in 2017, coinciding with a two-year separation from her husband, Dave Abrams. The actress recounted that she cut herself with glass after smashing a framed photograph of herself and Abrams, an act driven by profound despair stemming from the breakup. Garth candidly admitted that she was not in her right mind at the time, describing the act as almost unconscious, a form of self-punishment. The revelation underscores the intense emotional toll of the separation and the depths of her suffering. It was her daughter, a child from her previous marriage to actor Peter Facinelli, who witnessed the act and intervened, imploring her to stop. The actress writes, recounting her immense fear of causing irreparable damage to her relationship with her daughter, the pain she caused her child by exposing her to that moment, and that this is one of those regrets in life that will stay with you forever. Her daughter’s words, 'You can’t go on like this Mom. We need you,' served as a stark wake-up call, emphasizing the devastating impact of her actions on those she loved most. This vulnerable admission highlights the struggles many face when dealing with emotional turmoil. Garth's decision to share such a personal and painful experience demonstrates a commitment to transparency and a desire to connect with others who may be struggling with similar issues.

Beyond the self-harm incident, Garth's memoir delves into other aspects of her life during this challenging period. She confessed to using alcohol as a coping mechanism, further exacerbating her emotional state during the separation from Abrams. The book also details a pivotal moment during a session with a marriage therapist, which ultimately led to the realization that her marriage to Peter Facinelli had run its course. The therapist asked her a particularly insightful question: 'Jennie, why would you want to love someone when they don't love you?' This question deeply affected Garth. The impact of this revelation became a turning point in her healing journey. The raw honesty of this account, coupled with the details surrounding her separation from Dave Abrams, paints a portrait of a woman navigating the complexities of relationships, motherhood, and self-discovery. The book further shares how Garth, in her desire to numb the pain, combined mini bottles of alcohol with medication prescribed for air travel, ultimately leading to a blackout. She woke up in a hospital and realized she 'could have died' in the hotel room. This led to her seeking help and entering a rehabilitation center, The Canyon, where she focused on sobriety and learning strategies to manage her emotions without self-medicating. Her story serves as a testament to the power of resilience and the importance of seeking help during difficult times.

Garth's memoir also provides insights into her journey through her marriage with Peter Facinelli, who she was married to from 2001 to 2013 and with whom she shares three daughters. The actress discussed the role her daughters played in her eventual recovery. Garth had expressed feeling ashamed of letting her daughters down, and stated that the actions were her being a bad mom by letting herself go to that place. Garth's openness about her experiences not only sheds light on her personal struggles but also highlights the importance of mental health awareness and the long-term impact of relationship breakdowns. The interview further explained how she felt at the time and the journey she underwent for recovery, including a stay in a rehabilitation center and finding sobriety. Garth’s story resonates because it humanizes the struggles of a public figure and the universality of the challenges of mental health, separation, and relationships. It encourages open conversations about these topics, promoting greater understanding and empathy. The willingness to be so open can encourage others to seek support and take steps towards recovery. Garth is an inspiration for sharing her story and experiences with her fans, sharing her struggle, the journey of healing, and the hope of reinvention.





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