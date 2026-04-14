Jennie Garth Reveals Self-Harm Struggle and Marital Turmoil in New Memoir

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Jennie Garth opens up about a difficult period in her life, detailing self-harm, a troubled marriage, and her journey to recovery in her new memoir. The actress's candid account of her struggles with mental health and relationships offers a raw and vulnerable look into her personal life.

Jennie Garth , the beloved star of Beverly Hills , 90210, has courageously opened up about a harrowing period in her life in her new memoir. The actress revealed a deeply personal struggle with self-harm, a dark chapter that unfolded in 2017 during a challenging time following a split from her husband, Dave Abrams.

The distressing incident involved Garth cutting herself with glass after shattering a framed photograph of herself and Abrams, an act born from the depths of her despair and emotional turmoil. Garth candidly described her state of mind at the time, admitting she was not in her 'right mind' and that the self-harm was almost an 'unconscious act, a form of punishment.' The revelation underscores the intense emotional pain she experienced during the breakup and the lengths to which she went to cope with it. The vulnerability with which Garth shares this experience offers a poignant glimpse into the personal struggles that can exist behind the public persona of a celebrity.

She also revealed that she started drinking more alcohol to soothe herself amid the split and she has dealt with Benzodiazepines. The recovery journey for Garth has been one of self-discovery and healing. She sought professional help and eventually entered a rehabilitation center, The Canyon, where she focused on sobriety and learning healthy coping mechanisms. This marks a significant turning point in her life, where she addressed her underlying issues and began to rebuild her life on a foundation of self-care and resilience.

The actress's willingness to share her story is not only a testament to her strength but also a potential source of inspiration for others who may be facing similar challenges. Garth's decision to be so candid about her self-harm and her journey to recovery highlights the importance of seeking help and breaking the stigma surrounding mental health issues. Her story will resonate with many who have experienced similar struggles, offering a message of hope and reminding them that recovery is possible. Garth's memoir also details the breakdown of her previous marriage to Peter Facinelli.

She recalls a pivotal moment during a marriage counseling session where a therapist posed a question that profoundly impacted her: 'Jennie, why would you want to love someone when they don't love you?' This question served as a harsh wake-up call, leading Garth to confront the reality of her marriage and accept that it was time to move on. The actress revealed that a particularly brutal message from a marriage therapist made her realize her relationship with Facinelli was over. Garth also recounted the emotional aftermath of the counseling session, during which she experienced a surge of conflicting emotions.

Garth left the office emotional only to find Facinelli and the therapist had jumped into a car to look for her. 'He's in the passenger seat,' she said. 'And I'm talking, walking, angry, crying, all the things, just like out of my mind. They are just like kind of keeping up with me in the car and saying,'Get in the car, you know, let's let us take you to a hotel. Jen, come on, get in the car.' And the aftermath of which involved a series of events including blacking out and waking up in a hospital. Garth then spent time at the rehab center The Canyon, a place where she got sober and learned how to stop self-medicating.

The impact of her actions on her relationship with her daughters is also a central theme in her memoir. One of her daughters, Luca, witnessed the self-harm incident and urged her mother to stop. Garth expressed the deep regret she felt, acknowledging the emotional toll her actions had taken on her daughter. Garth admits, 'I was terrified that I had caused irreparable damage to my relationship with my daughter,' writing 'I was hurting my daughter by letting her see me like that.' This admission reflects the immense guilt and shame she carried, realizing the lasting impact her behavior could have on her children.

She also reveals that the shame really came from letting the girls down and from being a bad mom. The actress's experience of being witnessed by her daughter highlights the profound emotional bond between parent and child and the immense responsibility parents have in setting an example for their children. The story serves as a reminder of the far-reaching consequences of mental health struggles and the importance of seeking help not only for oneself but also for the well-being of loved ones. Garth's willingness to share this aspect of her story underscores the courage it takes to confront one's demons and seek healing, ultimately leading to a stronger bond with her children and a greater sense of self-awareness.





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