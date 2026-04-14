Jennie Garth's Memoir Reveals Complex Relationships with Beverly Hills, 90210 Co-stars

Jennie Garth's memoir, I Choose Me, offers a candid look at her relationships with her Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars, including Shannen Doherty, Luke Perry, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris. The book explores the complexities of their on-screen and off-screen dynamics, detailing both the conflicts and the deep bonds formed during their time together.

Jennie Garth 's new memoir, I Choose Me, offers a deeply personal and emotional reflection on her experiences, particularly focusing on her relationships with her Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars. The book delves into the complex dynamics on and off set, revealing both the camaraderie and the conflicts that shaped her life and career. Fans are drawn to the pages that recount her relationship with Shannen Doherty , who passed away from cancer at 53.

Garth discusses the intense rivalry that the media often amplified, creating a perception of conflict between them. While acknowledging their youthful struggles and the occasional clashes, Garth emphasizes the underlying respect and unspoken bond they shared. She highlights Doherty's strength and the impact she had, imparting lessons on resilience and self-assuredness. Their relationship evolved into a friendship before Doherty's death, marked by mutual admiration and understanding. Garth's memoir serves as a tribute to their evolving connection.

In the memoir, Garth opens up about her feelings for Luke Perry, who died of a stroke. The truth is, he was my first love. I never said it publicly. I never even really admitted it to myself until later. But it’s true. Garth describes their relationship as intense and unfinished, a testament to the strong emotions and lasting impact of their bond.

Her recollections reflect on her unbreakable friendship with Tori Spelling, emphasizing the enduring nature of their connection through shared experiences, shows, and businesses. Garth also highlights the influence of Jason Priestley, recognizing his qualities and his role in keeping the group anchored. She recognizes his steady presence and leadership, his calming influence, and how he made those around him feel safe. She appreciates his qualities, and how he has evolved into a loving husband and father.

Garth shared her appreciation for Ian Ziering, praising his humor and motivational support. Meanwhile, Garth mentions Brian Austin Green and his humor. Finally, she remembers Gabrielle Carteris for her wisdom and guidance.





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