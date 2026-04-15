Jennie Garth Shares 'Bad Vibes' from Dan Schneider on 'What I Like About You' Set

Jennie Garth details her uncomfortable experiences with Dan Schneider on the set of 'What I Like About You,' revealing she chose to communicate solely with his co-creator.

Jennie Garth , the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star, has opened up about her experiences working with Dan Schneider , the former Nickelodeon producer, on the set of the WB series What I Like About You . During an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, Garth revealed that she experienced 'bad vibes' from Schneider during the show's production, which ran from 2002 to 2006. Garth, who was 30 when she began playing the older sister to Amanda Bynes , felt so uncomfortable with Schneider that she chose to communicate solely with the show's co-creator, Will Calhoun, expressing a lack of trust in Schneider's intentions. This revelation comes amid ongoing controversy surrounding Schneider, who has faced numerous allegations of creating inappropriate content for child stars and fostering a toxic work environment during his time at Nickelodeon . Garth's comments offer a personal perspective on the impact of Schneider's alleged behavior, shedding light on the atmosphere on the set of What I Like About You and the difficulties she faced. Garth also mentioned that she had trouble finding work after Beverly Hills, 90210, due to the show's reputation.

The context of Garth's comments is significant given the recent documentary Quiet On Set, which delved into the allegations against Schneider and the broader issues within Nickelodeon. While Schneider has admitted to overstepping professional boundaries and has sued Warner Bros. Discovery for defamation, he was not directly accused of sexual abuse in the documentary. Garth's account adds another layer to the narrative, providing insights into the day-to-day experiences of those who worked with Schneider. She noted that Schneider was closely involved with Amanda Bynes, who had previously worked with him on All That and The Amanda Show. Garth clarified that she did not blame Schneider for Bynes's personal problems, but acknowledged the complex 'ecosystem' surrounding her. Garth's statement shows the environment of the show and the relationship with other cast members. Her revelation is part of a larger conversation about power dynamics and the treatment of individuals within the entertainment industry, particularly those working with young stars.

Garth's account underscores the challenges faced by actors and other creatives working under such circumstances. She revealed she preferred to only communicate with Will Calhoun and felt she could not trust Schneider. Garth's story highlights the importance of creating a safe and respectful work environment. The revelations about Schneider's behavior on the set of What I Like About You contribute to a broader conversation about the entertainment industry, power dynamics, and the experiences of those who were affected. Garth was candid about how it felt to work on the show. Despite the controversies, Garth has been a fixture in the entertainment industry. The story adds another layer of complexity to the overall narrative, providing further insight into the climate that existed during the production of What I Like About You. It serves as a reminder of the far-reaching impact of workplace dynamics and the importance of fostering a culture of trust and respect in the industry





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