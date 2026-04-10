Jennie Garth Shares Journey of Forgiveness and Healing After Divorce in New Memoir

Actress Jennie Garth opens up about forgiving ex-husband Peter Facinelli after their divorce, and her journey of healing after the split. She discusses her experience in rehab and the importance of self-preservation and her positive co-parenting relationship. Her memoir details her struggle to move forward and the transformative power of forgiveness.

Jennie Garth , the actress known for her role in Beverly Hills, 90210, has opened up about her journey of forgiveness and healing following her divorce from Peter Facinelli . In her upcoming memoir, I Choose Me: Chasing Joy, Finding Purpose, And Embracing Reinvention, Garth delves into the complexities of her personal experiences, including the challenges she faced after her eleven-year marriage to Facinelli ended.

The memoir details her struggle to move forward and the transformative power of forgiveness. The divorce, finalized in 2013, left a significant mark on Garth's life, leading her to reflect on the impact of the separation and the emotional toll it took. She candidly shares her experiences, admitting to a period of intense pain and self-doubt. The actress, now 54, revealed that she went through a stint in rehab, seeking help to cope with the emotional turmoil. The divorce also triggered a period of self-medication, as she sought solace in alcohol and pills. In her interview with People, Garth explained that she carried the weight of the anger and resentment for years. She realized the need to let go and forgive, not just for Facinelli's sake, but for her own well-being. She describes the moment she decided to forgive as a turning point, a freeing experience that allowed her to start anew. Garth emphasized the importance of self-preservation and the detrimental effects of holding onto negative emotions, stating that it was self-sabotaging. She highlighted that her ability to reach a place of forgiveness had a positive impact on her relationships, her self-perception, and her overall happiness. She found that the ability to forgive her ex-husband allowed her to experience joy, to be present in her relationships, and to move on with her life. Garth describes the challenges of navigating life's unpredictable twists and turns, including fame, responsibilities, children, marriage, and divorce. She acknowledges that life doesn't come with an instruction manual, and one must learn to adapt and evolve. The actress tied the knot with Dave Abrams two years after her divorce from Facinelli, but they filed for divorce in 2018 before reconciling the following year. Garth further revealed that the time spent in rehab allowed her to stop self-medicating, and she reflected on the negative impact the grief and anger had on her. Looking back, she has achieved a 'happy ending' in her life over a decade after her divorce. Her memoir is set to hit shelves on April 14th, offering insights into her personal evolution. Garth also reflects on her co-parenting relationship with Facinelli, highlighting their shared goal of rebuilding their friendship and co-parenting in a healthier way. The actress credits their positive co-parenting dynamic with reducing stress and promoting the happiness of their children. Her goal was to have a good relationship with her ex-husband so that their children wouldn't have to choose sides, but feel that they are loved equally by both parents. She spoke about co-parenting positively in her podcast, I Choose Me. In a New York Post interview in 2023, Facinelli shared his perspective on the positive co-parenting relationship, stressing the importance of parents getting along for the well-being of the children. They have three daughters: Luca, Lola, and Fiona. Their primary objective was to be able to co-parent in a healthy environment for the sake of the children





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jennie Garth Peter Facinelli Divorce Forgiveness Co-Parenting Memoir Healing

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jennie Garth Reflects on Divorce, Recovery, and Forgiveness in New MemoirActress Jennie Garth opens up about her past struggles with addiction and the emotional impact of her divorce from Peter Facinelli in her upcoming memoir, 'I Choose Me'. She shares her journey towards healing and finding peace.

Read more »

Jennie Garth Opens Up About Divorce, Sobriety, and Finding Peace in New MemoirJennie Garth reflects on her divorce from Peter Facinelli, her journey to sobriety, and her path to self-acceptance in her upcoming memoir, I Choose Me. The book delves into the struggles she faced, her reconciliation with Facinelli, and her current life with husband David Abrams.

Read more »

Reverend Richard Coles Shares Weight Loss Success and Hearing Aid JourneyFormer Communards star Reverend Richard Coles reveals weight loss using injections and discusses his hearing loss struggles stemming from his music career.

Read more »

Jennie Garth Addresses Feud with Late Shannen Doherty from 'Beverly Hills, 90210'Jennie Garth opens up about her complicated relationship with Shannen Doherty, her co-star on 'Beverly Hills, 90210,' discussing their on-set conflicts, the pressures of fame, and the lessons learned.

Read more »

Jennie Garth Reflects on Infamous Feud with Shannen Doherty from Beverly Hills, 90210Jennie Garth opens up about her complicated relationship with Shannen Doherty during their time on Beverly Hills, 90210, revealing the real-life tensions behind the on-screen rivalry. She discusses the challenges of being young actresses in the spotlight, the lack of support they received, and the lasting respect they held for each other.

Read more »

Jennie Garth Shares Journey to Forgiveness After Divorce from Peter FacinelliJennie Garth reflects on forgiving her ex-husband, Peter Facinelli, more than a decade after their divorce. She details the impact of holding onto anger and resentment, the freedom found in letting go, and her path to self-improvement including a rehab stint. Garth opens up about her experience in her upcoming memoir.

Read more »