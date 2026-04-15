Jennie Garth Shares Negative Experience with Dan Schneider on 'What I Like About You' Set

Jennie Garth reveals she got 'bad vibes' from former Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider on the set of 'What I Like About You,' according to an interview on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. Garth preferred to communicate only with the co-creator due to the discomfort she felt around Schneider.

Actress Jennie Garth , known for her role in Beverly Hills, 90210, has shared her experiences with former Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider , shedding light on the atmosphere surrounding the set of her sitcom, What I Like About You . During a recent appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, Garth discussed her interactions with Schneider, revealing a discomfort that led her to limit communication with him. This revelation comes amid ongoing scrutiny of Schneider's conduct and the work environment he fostered at Nickelodeon , as detailed in the recent documentary Quiet On Set . Garth's account offers a new perspective on the impact of Schneider's behavior on those working with him, even outside the specific allegations made against him.

Garth, who played the older sister to Amanda Bynes in What I Like About You, stated that she experienced 'bad vibes' from Schneider during the show's production. She went to the point where she preferred to communicate solely with Will Calhoun, the co-creator of the show, expressing a lack of trust in Schneider's intentions. Garth's decision to distance herself from Schneider highlights the unease she felt on set. This situation underscores the broader concerns about Schneider's workplace practices, which have been the subject of much debate and investigation following the release of the Quiet On Set documentary. Garth's experience aligns with the narratives presented in the documentary and other claims made against Schneider, indicating a consistent pattern of problematic behavior. It is important to note that the actress did not directly accuse Schneider of any wrongdoing towards her, but her narrative does illustrate how his behavior created an uncomfortable environment on the set.

Following the controversy stemming from Quiet On Set, Schneider admitted in a video on his YouTube channel to overstepping professional boundaries, though he has also taken legal action in response to the documentary. Garth, looking back on the series, reflected on her experience working with Schneider, highlighting the impact of his conduct on the environment surrounding her. Her comments provide an additional layer to the conversation surrounding Schneider's professional history, supplementing the accounts from former Nickelodeon stars and staff members. The actress said she did not blame him for Amanda Bynes’ later personal problems. Her insights are relevant to the ongoing discussion regarding workplace dynamics and the importance of fostering a safe and respectful environment, particularly in the entertainment industry. A representative for Schneider declined to comment in response to Garth's comments. Garth's recollections provide additional context, helping to better understand the complexities of working conditions in Hollywood, and further illuminate the consequences of perceived misconduct within the industry





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