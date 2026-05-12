Jennifer Aniston and Charlotte Tilbury Promote Their Brands at LolaVie Event

Jennifer Aniston and Charlotte Tilbury co-hosted a LolaVie event in Los Angeles, where they promoted their haircare and cosmetics brands to an audience filled with buzz-creating influencers. They reflected on their friendship, passion behind their journeys as founders, and how they always pushed each other's creativity.

Jennifer Aniston flexed her toned arms in a navy-blue halter dress while co-hosting a LolaVie event with Charlotte Tilbury in Los Angeles, California last Thursday night.

The two-time Emmy winner and the beauty mogul promoted their respective haircare and cosmetics brands to an audience filled with buzz-creating influencers. They reflected on years of their friendship, passion behind their journeys as founders, and how they always pushed each other's creativity during the Q&A session. Aniston instructed on how to use Sculpting Paste and Tilbury applied one of her 'magic' eye creams to Aniston's face.

They teased a potential collaboration and Aniston mentioned that they really should do something together





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Jennifer Aniston Charlotte Tilbury Lolavie Haircare Cosmetics Reflection Friendship Passion Journey Founder Push Creativity Q&A Session Sculpting Paste Oil Hair Brush Eye Cream Tease Collaboration Potential Pvolve Lolavie Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Ltd. Puig Apple TV+ The Morning Show Alex Levy Reese Witherspoon TMS Broadcast Journalist Diane Sawyer Top Of The Morning Brian Stelter Hypnotherapy Fear Of Flying Hypno-Coaching Pioneer I'm Glad My Mom Died Jason Reitman Casting Call

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