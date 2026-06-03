Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow Reflect on Friends' Best Guest Stars with Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow reminisced about Friends' best guest stars, including Brad Pitt, Bruce Willis, Julia Roberts, and Sean Penn, during a reunion for Variety's Actors on Actors series.

Jennifer Aniston shocked fans as she made a rare remark about ex-husband Brad Pitt while reuniting with her Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow for Variety's Actors on Actors series.

Aniston, 57, who played Rachel Greene alongside Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay on the iconic sitcom from 1994-2004, lauded Pitt, 62, as the pair reflected on the show's best guest stars. Pitt made a memorable appearance in 2002's season eight as Monica (Courteney Cox) and Ross' (David Schwimmer) former high school friend Will Colbert, who hated Rachel. At the time he and Aniston were still married, splitting in 2005. Aniston asked Kudrow: 'Did you like the Thanksgiving episodes?

Those were fun. The Comeback star Kudrow responded, 'Yes. Those were great, the Thanksgiving episodes. When Brad was on, that was hilarious' with Aniston saying, 'I know.

How funny. The movie stars that came on Friends. Brad, Bruce Willis, Julia Roberts. Isabella Rossellini.

'We had so many - Sean Penn. They were always nervous. Remember? I always found it fascinating how nervous they were.

Jennifer Aniston shocked fans as she made a rare remark about ex-husband Brad Pitt while reuniting with her Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow this week. Pitt is now in a near four year romance with Ines de Ramon, 34, while Aniston is dating wellness expert Jim Curtis





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Jennifer Aniston Lisa Kudrow Brad Pitt Friends Best Guest Stars Reunion Variety's Actors On Actors Series Actor Awards Residuals Friends' Cast HBO Max Residuals From The Show Friends' Salaries Friends' Negotiations Friends' Genius Friends' Impact

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