Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Reunite at The Morning Show's FYC Screening

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon reunited at The Morning Show's FYC screening in Los Angeles on Sunday, displaying their tight-knit friendship. The actresses have enjoyed a close kinship since 2000, when Witherspoon played Aniston's character Rachel Green's little sister Jill on two episodes of Friends.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon reunited at The Morning Show 's FYC screening in Los Angeles on Sunday, displaying their tight-knit friendship. The actresses have enjoyed a close kinship since 2000, when Witherspoon played Aniston's character Rachel Green's little sister Jill on two episodes of Friends.

The Morning Show was renewed for its fifth season on Apple TV+ in September, with showrunners Charlotte Stoudt and director-executive producer Mimi Leder returning to the series. Apple TV+ programming head Matt Cherniss praised The Morning Show, saying it's been a 'standout from the very start.

' The series debuted in 2019 as one of the flagship series on Apple TV+. For her part, Aniston, 57, wore an ankle-length forest green dress with split short sleeves, while Witherspoon, 50, opted for a black skirt suit with a cleavage-teasing blazer. The actresses have a long history of friendship, with Witherspoon remembering Aniston as 'sweet' and 'so sweet to me.

' Aniston gave Witherspoon a shoutout on social media for her birthday this past March, calling her 'my sister, my partner, and my heart for 30 years. ' The Morning Show's renewal comes after the show's fourth season began streaming, with the series marking the second consecutive year the streamer has ordered an early renewal for the series





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Jennifer Aniston Reese Witherspoon The Morning Show Apple TV+ FYC Screening

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