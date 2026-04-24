Jennifer Aniston Back on Set for The Morning Show Season Five

Jennifer Aniston is actively filming season five of The Morning Show in Los Angeles, sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses with fans and sparking excitement for the new season. The production is underway with co-star Reese Witherspoon also confirming the start of filming.

Jennifer Aniston is fully immersed back into her role as she continues filming season five of the acclaimed Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show . Recent sightings in downtown Los Angeles reveal the 57-year-old actress diligently preparing for what appears to be a particularly intense scene.

She was observed carefully reviewing her script, seemingly absorbed in the dramatic dialogue, with a production assistant closely by her side, also studying the scene. Aniston’s effortless style was on display, sporting a chic black top, loose-fitting dark pants, and classic aviator shades, complemented by perfectly styled hair. The production frequently utilizes Los Angeles locations, with significant filming taking place at Sony Studios in Culver City, alongside scenes shot in New York.

Adding to the anticipation, Aniston recently shared a glimpse into the newsroom set on social media, posting a photo of a spiral notebook adorned with a hand-drawn vase of flowers. The accompanying caption, 'If you’re reading this…,' followed by sunflower and heart emojis, sparked enthusiastic responses from fans. Comments flooded in expressing excitement for the new season, praising the show’s quality and the dynamic between Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s characters, Alex and Bradley.

Witherspoon herself confirmed the start of filming in mid-March with a lively behind-the-scenes video, playfully referencing Drake’s 'Started from the Bottom Now We're Here' and enthusiastically welcoming the cast and crew back. The video culminated in a playful 'breaking news' announcement: 'This is season five, and we're back!

' Aniston’s return to work follows a period of well-deserved rest and relaxation, during which she enjoyed vacations with her partner, wellness guru Jim Curtis. The couple publicly confirmed their relationship in November 2025. The ongoing production of The Morning Show season five signals a continuation of the show’s compelling narrative and the continued exploration of the complex relationship between its lead characters. The show’s popularity and critical acclaim suggest a strong audience anticipation for the upcoming season.

The dedication shown by Aniston in preparing for her role, coupled with the enthusiastic response from fans and the energetic return of the production team, all point towards another successful installment of this hit series. The show continues to be a significant presence in the streaming landscape, drawing viewers with its engaging storylines and stellar performances





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Jennifer Aniston The Morning Show Season Five Apple TV+ Reese Witherspoon

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