Jennifer Aniston Celebrates One-Year Anniversary with Jim Curtis in Luxury Cabo San Lucas Getaway

Jennifer Aniston and her life coach boyfriend, Jim Curtis, are marking their one-year anniversary with a lavish vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as they celebrate their growing romance. Supporting friends, including Sandra Bullock and Jason Bateman, also adore Curtis, revealing why Aniston is deeply captivated by their relationship.

Jennifer Aniston is celebrating a milestone in her romantic life as she marks one year with boyfriend Jim Curtis . The beloved actress, known for her roles in Friends and The Morning Show, is reportedly head over heels for the life coach, and their bond seems stronger than ever.

Sources close to the couple reveal that they are planning an extravagant tropical getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in late June, following the wrap of Aniston's current season of The Morning Show. The luxury vacation will see the couple staying at the exclusive One & Only Palmilla resort, where a nightly stay at one of their villas costs a staggering $12,000.

An insider shared with the Daily Mail that Aniston is eager to celebrate their love in her favorite destination, which has long been her sanctuary.

'She is utterly smitten with Jim and sees him as her forever person,' the source remarked, emphasizing how fitting a romantic retreat would be for the couple to reflect on their journey together. What has made Jim Curtis such a standout figure in Aniston's life, and the reason behind her deep affection for him, are explored in new details.

Her close friends in the industry, including Sandra Bullock, Adam Sandler, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes, have all fallen for Curtis, too, highlighting how effortlessly he blends into their social circle.

'He fits right in—they think he's a truly cool guy, which takes a lot of pressure off Jennifer,' explained the insider. 'The easy nature of dinner parties, movie nights, or premieres with him by her side makes everything feel relaxed and comfortable. ' Another key factor in Aniston's attraction to Curtis is his non-competitive nature; unlike her previous partners like Brad Pitt or Justin Theroux, Curtis is not an actor, nor does he seek the spotlight.

Instead, he focuses on nurturing Aniston's emotions and ensuring her happiness.

'He never speaks about his career or tries to network using her name—he’s complete in being a life coach and has no desire for fame,' the source revealed. 'With him, Jennifer can finally exhale and feel truly herself without any pressure or expectation. ' Beyond his individual connection with Aniston, Curtis has also become a guiding light for her close-knit friend group, which includes Andrea Bendewald, Kristin Hahn, and Amanda Anka.

As a life coach, Curtis embodies a calming presence, often encouraging people to slow down and appreciate life's simple joys.

'Jim has a unique ability to get people to take deep breaths and focus on the present moment,' the insider added. 'He's like a human peace sign—people naturally gravitate toward him at social events, seeking his soothing energy.

' Furthermore, Curtis has even made appearances in promotional materials for Aniston's brand, Lolavie, showcasing the public alignment of their lives. The couple first crossed paths in early 2025, but their relationship became public when they were photographed together in Mallorca, Spain, later that year. Their official debut as a couple came at the ELLE Women in Hollywood event in November 2025, followed swiftly by Aniston’s Instagram declaration of their union.

Earlier this year, Curtis spoke out about their relationship during an appearance on the Today show, revealing that they were introduced by mutual friends and gradually built a deep connection over months before becoming officially involved





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jennifer Aniston Jim Curtis Celebrity Couples Luxury Travel Relationship Milestones

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jennifer Aniston and Charlotte Tilbury Promote Their Brands at LolaVie EventJennifer Aniston and Charlotte Tilbury co-hosted a LolaVie event in Los Angeles, where they promoted their haircare and cosmetics brands to an audience filled with buzz-creating influencers. They reflected on their friendship, passion behind their journeys as founders, and how they always pushed each other's creativity.

Read more »

14 beauty products Jennifer Aniston can't live withoutFriends star Jennifer Aniston, 57, looks flawless everywhere from the Golden Globes to the Oscars and on set - these are the Morning Show actor's go to beauty products: Vital Proteins, LolaVie, Aveeno, Neutrogena and more

Read more »

Newcastle United to accelerate Curtis Jones deal as Joe Willock transfer decision already madeThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »

Meet Jennifer Aniston's Favourite Glow-Giving FoundationWe know Jennifer Aniston has a penchant for a Cali-girl glow, now meet the product that makes achieving it a breeze.

Read more »