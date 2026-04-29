Jennifer Aniston Flaunts Toned Arms While Filming *The Morning Show* Season 5 in LA

Jennifer Aniston was spotted on the set of *The Morning Show* in Los Angeles, showcasing her fit physique in a sleeveless gown. The actress shared her fitness secrets, while co-star Reese Witherspoon teased her return to the set. The upcoming season will introduce new cast members and continue the dramatic storyline of the hit Apple TV+ series.

Jennifer Aniston showcased her famously toned arms in a sleeveless teal-blue gown while filming the fifth season of her Apple TV+ series * The Morning Show * in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The 57-year-old Emmy-winning actress was seen strolling around the set alongside her co-star Andrea Bendewald, who plays Valérie, a character she originally met while attending Manhattan's High School for the Performing Arts. Aniston, known for her dedication to fitness, recently shared her workout secrets with her Instagram followers, revealing that she has been following the PVOLVE routine for five years. She praised the low-impact exercises for keeping her injury-free while maintaining peak physical condition.

'I've been doing PVOLVE for five years and honestly, the biggest thing I've noticed is I haven't had an injury,' she said, adding that she feels 'more fit than I have in forever. ' The actress, who rose to fame in the hit sitcom *Friends*, has always been vocal about her commitment to health and wellness, often crediting her disciplined lifestyle for her ageless appearance.

Meanwhile, her *The Morning Show* co-star Reese Witherspoon also took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her return to the set, joking about 'cramming for the test' as she prepared for her role. Witherspoon, who plays Bradley Jackson, and Aniston, who portrays Alex Levy, reportedly earn a staggering $2 million per episode for both acting and executive producing the series.

The duo's characters had a tearful reunion in the season four finale, which saw Bradley released from prison in Minsk, Belarus, before the pair boarded a private jet back to New York. The upcoming fifth season will introduce new cast members, including Jeff Daniels, Sean Hayes, Reneé Rapp, and Jesse Williams, while returning favorites like Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, and Jon Hamm will reprise their roles.

Off-screen, Aniston is enjoying a blossoming romance with her live-in partner, Jim Curtis, a hypnosis coach she met through her efforts to overcome her fear of flying. Curtis, who is set to release his self-help book *The Book of Possibility: Release. Align. Become.

* in September, has a history of high-profile relationships, including a past romance with *Real Housewives of New York City* star Bethenny Frankel. Aniston's character, Alex Levy, was inspired by the legendary journalist Diane Sawyer, drawing from Brian Stelter's 2013 book *Top of the Morning*. As the show continues to captivate audiences with its dramatic portrayal of the news industry, fans are eagerly anticipating the next chapter in the lives of these complex characters





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jennifer Aniston The Morning Show Apple TV+ Reese Witherspoon Fitness Routine

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Good Morning Britain turns tense as fans fume over 'car crash' interviewGood Morning Britain viewers were left speechless after a tense interview on the ITV programme

Read more »

Zack Polanski Clashes With Ed Balls Over Good Morning Britain's 'Shock-Jock Tactics'Kate is a political correspondent at HuffPost UK. Based in Westminster, she covers the day-to-day events occupying parliament while also specialising in the Ukraine war, international relations and unpicking key economic events.

Read more »

Ben Shephard issues apology to This Morning guest after ITV errorBen Shephard and Cat Deeley spoke to four marathon runners, though one was almost late.

Read more »

Ben Affleck Shares Golf Outing with Son Samuel Amidst Property Settlement with Jennifer LopezActor Ben Affleck spent quality time with his son Samuel on the golf course, shortly after finalizing the transfer of his share of the $61 million marital mansion to ex-wife Jennifer Lopez. The move allows Lopez to take full financial responsibility and any profits from the sale of the Beverly Hills estate.

Read more »

Claudy: Early morning walker finds dead lambs on country roadLisa Houston say the discovery of around 12 animal carcasses near Claudy on Sunday morning was 'shocking and upsetting'.

Read more »

Ronnie O'Sullivan 'had flight booked for morning of John Higgins defeat'Ronnie O'Sullivan says he was so short of confidence in beating John Higgins that he had booked a flight for the morning before the final session of the match.

Read more »