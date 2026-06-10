Jennifer Aniston Gives Benny Blanco a Hair Makeover

Jennifer Aniston proved she's still the ultimate hair guru as she gave Selena Gomez's husband Benny Blanco a small makeover. The Friends star joined the music producer and the actress in a new ad for her haircare company LolaVie, which she launched in 2021.

Jennifer Aniston proved she's still the ultimate hair guru as she gave Selena Gomez 's husband Benny Blanco a small makeover. The Friends star, 57, joined the music producer, 38, and the actress, 33, in a new ad for her haircare company LolaVie, which she launched in 2021.

In the clip, shared to Aniston's Instagram on Tuesday, Blanco arrived to her home uninvited, as the star told the camera, 'say I'm not here.

' After he finally made his way inside, Brad Pitt's ex wife reluctantly agreed to take a look at his curls - but was left horrified as she ran her hands through his hair. They bumped into Gomez, who asked her husband, 'What are you doing here?

' before telling Aniston she brought her some gifts from her own brand, Rare Beauty. After thanking her, Aniston began styling Blanco's hair, and quipped that she was relieved to find 'no creatures' living in his tight curls. Aniston complimented his voluminous hair, stating: 'Wow, God giveth, huh? The actress then attempted to give Blanco a low pony, which he said he never tried before.

She then added a bit of LolaVie Glossing Detangler to his hair, before starting to brush her own, as an incredulous Blanco asked, 'are you just done with mine?

' He then praised her for making his hair feel the 'softest it's ever felt. ' 'Who did you see that made you want to come and do this today? ' she asked, to which Blanco said it was her Horrible Bosses co-star Jason Bateman. Aniston had previously done similar ads with Bateman, her Friends co-star Courteney Cox and boyfriend Jim Curtis.

Following his mini makeover, Blanco was seen trying on Aniston's Jimmy Choo heels as Gomez rummaged through her closet. After taking things from her closet the couple gave her a small bag of Rare Beauty products in exchange. Aniston was seen tousling Blanco's locks as she got to work. In the caption, Aniston wrote, 'To pony or not to pony… that is the question.

' The new clip thrilled Aniston's friends and fans, with Sandra Bullock volunteering to have a hair makeover as well as she wrote, 'Me next' in the comments. Meanwhile Blanco wrote, 'my hair has never felt better' before playfully adding, 'i’m moving in.

' Sophia Bush called the video 'iconic. ' Many fans were surprised by the friendship, with one writing, 'This is completely unexpected, confusing and funny simultaneously lol. ' 'This is a crazy crossover,' another wrote. 'The unexpected trio of “friends”-hilariously funny and extremely talented.

' Gomez and Aniston have shared a tight-knit Hollywood friendship for years





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jennifer Aniston Hair Makeover Lolavie Benny Blanco Selena Gomez Hair Guru Hair Styling Low Ponytail Glossing Detangler Jimmy Choo Heels Rare Beauty Products Hollywood Friendship Crazy Crossover Unexpected Trio Of Friends Hilariously Funny And Extremely Talented

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jennifer Aniston's scary looking face mask is 6x more powerful than LED & it's on saleIn a 2025 Instagram post, Jennifer Aniston shared a photo of herself wearing the JOVS Skin Care4D Laser Light Therapy Mask. I found where to shop it in the US and UK, and researched what verified shoppers are saying about the led skincare mask.

Read more »

Jennifer Lopez Shuts Down DM Dating: You Have to Make More of an EffortJennifer Lopez reveals she is not interested in social media dating and shares her thoughts on modern romance, along with reflections on her past relationship with Ben Affleck.

Read more »

Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Empty Nest Syndrome as Twins Prepare for CollegeJennifer Lopez is emotional about her 18-year-old twins, Max and Emme (who now goes by Oskar), leaving for college this summer. The singer and actress discusses the challenges of empty nest syndrome, the importance of leading by example as a parent, and her pride in her children's academic achievements.

Read more »

Frankie & Benny's £19.95 deal gets you 'endless' pizza, pasta, sides and drinksYou can keep ordeing and get hot refills delivered to your table at no extra charge

Read more »