Jennifer Aniston's handwritten note to Matthew Perry removed from auction

Jennifer Aniston's handwritten note to Matthew Perry has been removed from an upcoming auction selling the late star's personal belongings. The note, which was penned around the time the hit series Friends concluded in 2004, was reported to have been withdrawn from the auction without a clear reason.

Jennifer Aniston 's handwritten note to Matthew Perry has been removed from an upcoming auction selling the late star's personal belongings . The note, which was penned around the time the hit series Friends concluded in 2004, was reported to have been withdrawn from the auction without a clear reason.

Aniston's letter to her former co-star expressed her pride in Perry's struggles with addiction and his ability to overcome them. The note read, 'Matty! Oh my God.... How am I going to live without your light in my life on a daily basis?

' Aniston also recalled the first time they had met at a bar and gushed, 'We have come a long way baby. ' The actress concluded with, 'This has been quite a home we have shared and I so cherish it and you. I love you. Jenny!

' Aniston and Perry starred together in the beloved sitcom Friends which aired from 1994 through 2004. The late actor passed away at the age of 54 following a ketamine overdose in October 2023. Aniston expressed her gratitude for Perry's life and his ability to make people laugh, saying, 'For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the laugh he thought he was going to die.

' Aniston also paid tribute to Perry after his death, saying it was 'an insane wave of emotions that I've never experienced before. ' The auction will still feature an assortment of Perry's belongings, including a rare item describing the premise of the series and the 'friends and lovers' it set out to follow.

Originally titled Six of One, Perry's belongings included an outline of the series before it was renamed Friends - a rare item describing the premise of the series and the 'friends and lovers' it set out to follow. The display contained the types of memorabilia a true Friends fan would treasure forever. The auction will be held on June 5 at Heritage Auctions' headquarters in Dallas, Texas, and will feature a variety of items from Perry's personal collection.

The outpour of enthusiasm and support for Perry has been amazing, according to Brian Chanes, Heritage Auctions' senior director, Hollywood & entertainment.

'The outpour of enthusiasm and support and adoration for Matt has been amazing,' Chanes said. The auction will be a unique opportunity for fans to own a piece of Perry's history and legacy





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Jennifer Aniston Matthew Perry Friends Auction Personal Belongings Handwritten Note

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