Jennifer Aniston Shows Support for Ex Justin Theroux on Birth of His First Child

Jennifer Aniston publicly supported her ex-husband Justin Theroux after he and his wife, Nicole Brydon Bloom, welcomed their first child. Aniston, who has been open about her own struggles with infertility, 'liked' their birth announcement on Instagram, highlighting a moment of grace and connection between the former couple.

Jennifer Aniston has shown support for her ex-husband Justin Theroux following the announcement of his son's birth with his wife, Nicole Brydon Bloom . The couple revealed their baby's arrival on Saturday through a joint Instagram post, exclaiming, 'He's here, we are so in love.' Aniston, a notable figure in Hollywood, acknowledged the announcement by liking their post, joining a list of celebrities including Amy Sedaris and Molly Ringwald who also offered their congratulations.

The topic of children has historically been a sensitive one for Aniston, who has openly discussed her 20-year journey with infertility, a struggle that concluded several years ago after undergoing IVF treatments. She previously shared on the Armchair Expert podcast that she had come to a point of acceptance regarding her inability to have biological children, stating, 'There's a point where it's like out of my control. There's literally nothing I can do about it.'

When faced with suggestions of adoption, Aniston expressed a clear preference for having her own biological child, explaining, 'I don't want to adopt. I want my own DNA in a little person. That's the only way, selfish or not, whatever that is, I've wanted it.' She further elaborated on the emotional toll of coming to terms with infertility, describing the definitive moment when she realized it was no longer a possibility, 'It just wasn't in the plan, whatever the plan was...it's very emotional, especially in the moment when say That's it, because there is a weird moment when that happens.'

Aniston and Theroux, who co-starred in the 2011 film Wanderlust, were married for two years before their divorce in 2017. Reports suggest their marriage might not have been legally binding, as Theroux was reportedly still in a long-term relationship with costume designer Heidi Bivens when he began dating Aniston in 2007. Theroux, 54, is 22 years older than Bloom, whom he was first seen with publicly at a Netflix event in 2023.

The couple, married for 13 months, celebrated their upcoming arrival with an intimate baby shower in February at a cocktail bar in NoHo. Bloom had previously shared her pregnancy journey with People magazine in January, noting her recovery from first-trimester sickness and expressing gratitude for a smooth second trimester. She also highlighted the support she's received from her twin sister, Christine, in preparing for motherhood, all while balancing her burgeoning acting career, including her role in the upcoming season of The Gilded Age.

Theroux is also set to reprise his role in the second season of the Netflix basketball comedy Running Point. Aniston, meanwhile, has been in a relationship with hypnotist Jim Curtis since the summer of last year. Her ex-husband's news arrives amidst a period of personal reflection and new beginnings for Aniston, who has publicly navigated the complexities of fertility and embraced her current life circumstances.





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