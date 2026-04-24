Jennifer Ellison Celebrates 18th Anniversary with Stunning Bikini Photo

Former Brookside star Jennifer Ellison, 42, shares a beautiful bikini photo with husband Rob Tickle to mark their 18th wedding anniversary, showcasing her ageless beauty and reflecting on her journey to body positivity and overcoming a traumatic past.

Jennifer Ellison , 42, celebrated her 18th wedding anniversary with husband Rob Tickle by sharing a radiant bikini snapshot on Instagram. The former actress, known for her role in Brookside and now largely retired from public life, showcased her remarkably youthful appearance and slim physique during a romantic getaway to the luxurious Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland.

The couple enjoyed two child-free nights at the five-star resort, marking a significant milestone in their relationship. Ellison also posted a picture of herself in a striking black dress, further highlighting her enduring beauty. Her followers responded with an outpouring of compliments, praising her stunning looks and wishing her a happy anniversary. Jennifer and Rob began dating in May 2008 and became engaged during a trip to the Maldives in October of the same year, eventually marrying in October 2009.

They are parents to three sons. In recent years, Jennifer has embraced body positivity, revealing in 2023 that she has abandoned dieting and is content with her current weight. She expressed a desire to move away from the pressures of maintaining a specific image, prioritizing happiness and confidence over strict dietary regimes.

She now focuses on running her successful dance school, Jelli Studios, which has launched the careers of several prominent performers, including those featured on Britain's Got Talent and The Greatest Dancer. This represents a significant shift from her earlier career in the entertainment industry, where she often found herself in the public eye.

However, Jennifer’s path to happiness hasn’t been without its challenges. Before her relationship with Rob, she was involved with a Liverpool gangster, Anthony Richardson, a relationship marked by fear and violence. She endured a period of intense trauma, including threats, abuse, and even having her home shot at. Jennifer has spoken openly about the difficulties of escaping this dangerous lifestyle and the lasting impact it had on her.

She credits discovering Richardson’s infidelity with Shalimar Wimble, John Terry’s ex-girlfriend, as the catalyst for leaving the relationship. She bravely shared her experiences on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins in 2022, breaking down as she recounted the feeling of worthlessness she experienced during that time.

Now, she reflects on her past with a sense of gratitude for her escape and a determination to live a peaceful life with her husband and family, having finally come to terms with the harrowing experiences of her youth





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