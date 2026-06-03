Jennifer Garner Opens Up About Post-Divorce Life and Returning to Acting

Jennifer Garner shares rare comments about her divorce from Ben Affleck, the challenges of single motherhood, and how she is now embracing her acting career again.

Jennifer Garner has opened up about the difficult period following her split from Ben Affleck in 2015, describing it as a family upheaval that forced her to prioritize her children over her career.

In a rare interview with InStyle magazine, the 54-year-old actress revealed that she hunkered down at home to handle the increased responsibilities of school pickups, drop-offs, and meal preparation for their three children: Violet, now 20, Seraphina (who now goes by Finn), 17, and Samuel, 13. Meanwhile, Affleck continued his Hollywood career with blockbuster films like Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice and The Accountant, showcasing the stark contrast in their post-split lives.

Garner and Affleck finalized their divorce in 2018. Since then, Affleck married and divorced Jennifer Lopez, while Garner has been in a relationship with businessman John Miller for the past eight years. Now that her children are older, Garner is able to indulge in acting again, a profession she says brings her great joy. She shared that during the early years of motherhood and the tumultuous divorce, she worked very little.

But now, she feels grateful to have this part of her life back. I m also really grateful to have this year and a half where I just indulged, because this job is very selfish, she noted. It s all about your schedule. It s not about what the kids have going on at school.

It s not about pickups and drop-offs and making it home for dinner. She also acknowledged the urgency to work now, saying, I m 54, I m not going to be able to do it forever. Garner emphasized that her passion for acting comes from a place of joy, not from filling a void. I feel lucky because I really come at it from a place of joy.

I m not tortured. It s not filling a hole. I just really love to do it. And I love to be around people who love to do it, she said.

Her upcoming project is The Five Star Weekend, an eight-episode miniseries premiering on Peacock on July 9, 2026, co-starring Chloe Sevigny, Gemma Chan, and Judy Greer. Garner also discussed her approach to parenting while working. She does not apologize to her children for her career, but she thanks them for being supportive. When I work, I don t apologize to my kids for it, she stated.

I so thank them for being so sweet about it. But that s part of life. Working hard is part of life, and messing up is part of life. Tripping and falling there s room for all of it.

She feels she has given everything to mothering and continues to be all-in as a mom. Garner also offered advice to women balancing work and family, urging kindness toward themselves. You have to raise yourself at the same time, she noted. And just be so radically kind to yourself about how imperfect it is.

She added that women need to accept that life is imperfect and that there is no such thing as balance or doing it right. When the big moments happen, you are okay, and that s on you to know and understand so your child feels your okayness. Garner s reflections provide a candid look into the challenges of navigating divorce, single parenthood, and a demanding career in Hollywood.

Her story resonates with many parents who strive to find their own path amid chaos





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