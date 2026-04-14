Jennifer Garner Radiant in Los Angeles, Ex-Husband Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Property Settlement Updates

Actress Jennifer Garner spotted looking happy in Los Angeles. Details on her ex-husband Ben Affleck's recent property settlement with Jennifer Lopez are also revealed, shedding light on the evolving dynamics of both personal lives and co-parenting.

Jennifer Garner was spotted looking joyful during a weekend outing in Los Angeles. The actress, known for her fitness, was seen with a bright smile and a hearty laugh while in the Brentwood neighborhood. She sported a casual yet athletic ensemble, including skin-tight black leggings with white stripes along the sides, paired with a ribbed heather-gray sweater. Garner kept her look simple and natural, going makeup-free and completing the outfit with white-and-red socks and dark sneakers.

This appearance follows a warm reunion between Garner and her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, earlier this month, where they were seen together with their youngest child, 14-year-old son Samuel, running errands. This is not the first time the former couple has displayed a united front for their children; they were also seen together at Samuel's birthday celebration at a paintball park two months prior. Garner and Affleck share three children: Violet, 20, Fin, 17, and Samuel, 14. Their relationship, marked by a separation in 2015 and a finalized divorce in 2018, continues to evolve as they co-parent their children.

During a February appearance on Bustle's One Nightstand podcast, Garner offered insights into their co-parenting dynamic. She explained how, in raising children across two separate households, she takes on the roles of both mother and father, while Affleck does the same. This arrangement necessitates a degree of flexibility and adaptation, requiring each parent to compensate for the absence of the other's influence in the same household. Garner reflected on both the challenges and the benefits of this situation, acknowledging a sense of loss while also recognizing the valuable lessons learned. She emphasized the importance of letting go and not focusing solely on the aspects of bringing up the children.

Affleck's recent separation from his second wife, Jennifer Lopez, has also garnered considerable attention. The couple, married from 2022 to 2024, recently finalized their split. This is after having purchased a sprawling estate in May 2023 for $60,850,000 and listed it for sale shortly before their divorce filing in 2024.

Legal documents recently obtained show that Affleck has surrendered his share of their marital mansion to Lopez. According to these documents, filed in January 2025 and amended on April 9th, Lopez will now be solely responsible for all expenses related to the future sale of her interest in the property, including broker's commissions, taxes, and closing costs. The amended terms also mention a 'transfer of property' is forthcoming.

This latest development underscores the evolving dynamics of both Affleck and Garner's personal lives. Their lives have been marked by high-profile relationships, separations, and the shared responsibility of raising children in separate households. The amendment of the property settlement between Affleck and Lopez is another indicator of how complex these transitions can be. Affleck and Lopez's relationship began nearly two decades after they had initially called off their first engagement, which was shortly followed by Lopez marrying Marc Anthony. The public's fascination with their personal lives, coupled with the ongoing commitment of both Affleck and Garner to their children, ensures continued interest in their future endeavors.





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