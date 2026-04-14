Jennifer Garner Spotted Smiling During Outing; Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Finalize Property Settlement

Actress Jennifer Garner was seen looking happy in Los Angeles, while details emerge regarding Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's property settlement after their divorce. The ex-couple are navigating the sale of their marital home, with Lopez taking on sole responsibility for future expenses. Garner and Affleck continue to co-parent amicably.

Jennifer Garner was spotted looking joyful during a weekend outing in Los Angeles. The actress, known for her roles in numerous films, was seen smiling broadly and sharing a hearty laugh while in the Brentwood neighborhood. The 53-year-old was dressed in an athletic ensemble that accentuated her fitness, including skin-tight black leggings with white stripes along the sides. She paired this with a ribbed heather-gray sweater, opting for a makeup-free look, and finishing off the outfit with white and red socks and dark sneakers.

This appearance follows a warm reunion between Garner and her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, earlier this month, signaling a continued amicable relationship between the former couple. Affleck and Garner, who share three children, were seen together with their youngest child, 14-year-old son Samuel, running an errand. Their other children are Violet, 20, and Fin, 17. This isn't the first time they have been seen together in a show of unity, as they also celebrated Samuel's birthday at a paintball park a couple of months prior. Their relationship dynamics, and how they navigate co-parenting after their divorce, provides a glimpse into the complexities of blended families.

Garner has previously discussed their parenting strategy, highlighting the challenges and adaptations required when children grow up in separate households. In an interview, she reflected on the unique roles they both play, stating that she becomes both mom and dad at times. She acknowledged there is a sense of loss in not having the yin and yang dynamic in one home. However, she emphasized the lessons learned, including letting go and focusing less on bringing up. Affleck, who was married to Jennifer Lopez from 2022 to 2024, recently finalized agreements regarding their shared property.

The adjustments to their property settlement, as detailed in legal documents, highlight the ongoing process of untangling financial ties after a divorce. The amendments, filed in January and further refined in April, indicate that Lopez will be solely responsible for the future sale expenses of their marital residence. This includes broker's commissions, taxes, and closing costs. The updates also refer to a 'transfer of property' at some point. The ex-couple bought the sprawling estate in May 2023 for $60,850,000 and have been trying to sell it since July 2024. Their relationship history, including Affleck's marriage to Jennifer Lopez, and the subsequent property divisions, showcase the long-term effects of relationship changes. Lopez and Affleck's wedding took place in August 2022, nearly two decades after they initially called off their engagement. Following their first split, Lopez married and had twins with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony





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