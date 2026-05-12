Jennifer Harmon, Soap Opera Legend, Dies at 82

Jennifer Harmon, a critically acclaimed actress, has passed away at the age of 82. She was most famous for her role as the villainous Cathy Craig Lord in the daytime soap opera One Life to Live. Harmon's career spanned across various genres, including Broadway, where she appeared 21 times over nearly 50 years.

Jennifer Harmon , the soap opera legend who played the villainous Cathy Craig Lord on One Life to Live, passed away on May 9, aged 82.

Harmon's career spanned across different genres, including Broadway, but she is best remembered for her lead role in the daytime drama from 1976 to 1978. She also appeared on How to Survive a Marriage, a sitcom, and earned a Daytime Emmy nomination in Outstanding Actress in a Daytime Drama Series. Harmon made a memorable impact with her portrayal of the ruthless Lord and was later recognized as the fifth actor to take on the role





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Soap Opera Jennifer Harmon Cathy Craig Lord One Life To Live Broadway Daytime Emmy Chris Kirby How To Survive A Marriage Farley Granger

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