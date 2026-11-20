Jennifer Lawrence revealed her ranking of onscreen kisses with Bradley Cooper, Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Hutcherson, and Timothee Chalamet on Watch What Happens Live.

Jennifer Lawrence recently appeared on the talk show Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen to discuss her romantic onscreen experiences. During the episode, the host asked the actress to rank her kisses with five prominent male co-stars. The actor list included Josh Hutcherson, Bradley Cooper, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, and Timothee Chalamet. Lawrence provided a definitive ordering of her romantic scenes with these famous Hollywood figures.

Jennifer Lawrence Ranking of Best Kisses

Jennifer Lawrence placed Josh Hutcherson at the top of her list for the best onscreen kiss. Hutcherson, who was present during the broadcast, reacted with visible relief and excitement. He smiled broadly and raised a fist in the air upon hearing the actress's decision. Lawrence confirmed her choice by stating that the best kiss was indeed with the Hunger Games star. This ranking highlights the strong on-screen chemistry between the two actors in the franchise.

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The Final Placements And Lowest Ranking

After naming Josh Hutcherson as number one, Jennifer Lawrence continued to rank the remaining actors. She placed Chris Hemsworth in the second position on her list of romantic scenes. Bradley Cooper followed in the third spot, while Timothee Chalamet took the fourth place. Chris Pratt was ultimately ranked last by Lawrence among these five specific co-stars. This final placement generated some discussion regarding their past professional interactions and scenes together.

Jennifer Lawrence Reflections On Chris Pratt Scenes

Jennifer Lawrence previously discussed the challenges of filming intimate scenes with Chris Pratt. She described working with him on the 2016 science fiction film Passengers as a difficult experience. Lawrence admitted to the Hollywood Reporter that she felt extreme anxiety during the filming process. She revealed that she consumed alcohol heavily to cope with the stress of the moment. The actress described the situation as bizarre and weird for her at the time.

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Behind The Scenes Anxiety And Set Pressures

Jennifer Lawrence clarified that her discomfort was not directed at Chris Pratt personally. She praised Pratt as a wonderful and lovely colleague during her E! News interview. Her anxiety stemmed from the pressure of having numerous crew members watching the scene. She feared that she might make unintended sounds that would disrupt the production. Lawrence worried that someone on set might interrupt her performance during the filming.

Future Promotions And Upcoming Film Release

Jennifer Lawrence is currently promoting her new film The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping. She reprises her role as Katniss Everdeen alongside Josh Hutcherson as Peeta Mellark. The latest installment in the franchise is scheduled for theatrical release on November 20. Lawrence and Hutcherson have previously commented on their characters' romantic relationship in past interviews. Their on-screen romance has been a central element of the series since its inception.