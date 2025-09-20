Jennifer Lawrence Steps Out in NYC, Hints at Second Child's Name and Discusses Motherhood

Actress Jennifer Lawrence was seen in New York City, flaunting a stylish look and potentially revealing the name of her second child. She also shared her experiences on motherhood, highlighting its transformative impact on her career and personal life.

Jennifer Lawrence was spotted looking chic in a fur cape during an outing in New York City on Thursday. The actress, 35, who welcomed her second child with her husband Cooke Maroney six months ago, was enjoying a child-free evening. She chose a charcoal T-shirt, paired with loose-fitting jeans and sandals for her ensemble. Jennifer completed her transitional look with a burgundy handbag and styled her hair in beachy waves.

The star of 'Joy' and her husband, 41, who married in October 2019, are also parents to their three-year-old son, Cy. Last week, there was speculation that she may have accidentally revealed the name of her second child when she was photographed in the city holding a beaded keychain. The keychain displayed two names. One was Cy, the name of her first child, and the second name was Louie, which could possibly be the moniker of her second baby. The actress publicly announced her second pregnancy through her representative, who confirmed the news to Vogue in an article published in October 2024. Jennifer and Cooke exchanged vows at the Belcourt mansion in Newport, Rhode Island. Cooke has been working as the art gallery director for Gladstone Gallery in New York City since 2022. Before this, a source close to the actress offered a hint regarding when the Golden Globe winner might become a mother once more. In October, an insider informed People magazine that her son Cy 'will be three when the new baby arrives'. She loves being a mom. She's excited to be pregnant once again. It feels like the right moment for her. Her son will be three when the new baby comes.' In a 2022 interview with Vogue, Lawrence discussed the joy of becoming a first-time mother, stating that the birth of her son Cy 'felt like my whole life had started over'. The actress and art dealer are parents to son Cy, three. Jennifer also added, “I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing.” She continued by stating that the joy that she feels for her son Cy is simply immeasurable, and that her heart has expanded to an extent that she could not have imagined. Speaking at the Cannes Film Festival this year, Jennifer admitted that since having children, her perspective on her career has shifted. She also described motherhood as being 'brutal and incredible.' She said, “Well, having children changes everything. It changes your whole life. But it's brutal and incredible. And so not only do they go into every decision of if I'm working, where I'm working, when I'm working. It taught me... I didn't know that I could feel so much. My job has a lot to do with emotion. They've opened up the world to me. It's almost like feeling like a blister or something, so sensitive. So they've changed my life, obviously, for the best, and they've changed me creatively. I highly recommend having kids if you want to be an actor.” This signifies her dedication to parenthood and the impact of her growing family on her life and professional choices. This revelation sheds light on the deep connection that Jennifer shares with her children and her husband





