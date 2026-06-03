Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein Fuel Dating Rumours at Office Romance Premiere

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein have sparked dating speculation after posing for photos together at the Office Romance premiere in London. The pair have been busy promoting the highly anticipated rom-com, which sees them play lovers.

Jennifer Lopez commanded attention as she hit the pink carpet for the Office Romance premiere in London on Wednesday night. The singer, 56, cut a glamorous figure in a black sequin gown with a hot-pink skirt as she cosied up to her co-star Brett Goldstein , 45.

After filming wrapped last year, the pair have sparked dating speculation after whispers of their 'electric' chemistry offscreen. And J-Lo and Brett did little to quash the rumours as they posed for photos at the premiere, ahead of the film's release on Netflix on Friday. Ted Lasso star Brett looked dapper in a navy suit for the screening, while J-Lo accessorised her statement look with huge silver earrings.

The pair have been busy touring the globe to promote the highly anticipated rom-com, which sees them play lovers. The singer plays the role of Jackie, who is the CEO of Air Cruz who has a 'rigid anti-fraternization policy for all her employees,' as per IMDb. But when 'a new sexy lawyer' (played by Brett) starts working for her, 'that policy becomes very tested.

' The pair's apparent onscreen chemistry has sparked rumours of a real-life romance, which they were forced to confront on Tuesday while speaking to Today Show host Savannah Guthrie. 'You know what everyone's saying... ,' Savannah said, alluding to the dating rumours.

'That it might be real, that you might actually be dating in real life? ' Jennifer replied: 'There's never a time when I'm seen with somebody or working with somebody where they don't try to put me with the person. ' Brett added: 'I think if you stand near her, that's what happens. That's why I've been standing so close this whole time.

' The host responded: 'Okay, but I'll just say, because I'm me and you know me. That was not an answer'. The singer replied: 'That was not an answer? It was an answer!

' Jennifer continued: 'Because all these people that they put me, I think I was with Kevin Costner this year. I was with … there was a lot of people. It happens all the time. Doesn't make it true.

' The pair have been busy touring the globe, promoting the highly anticipated rom-com, which sees them play lovers. The singer then clarified she is not dating Brett. Brett later spoke about his strong chemistry with Jennifer during the early days of their relationship as he said: 'When we first met on the Zoom it was instant.

' After filming wrapped last year, dating rumours started to swirl. 'It was an open secret during filming about Brett and J-Lo - they got on like a house on fire from the start, and the chemistry was electric, which viewers will see,' a source told The Sun earlier this year. 'They were very touchy, feely, and always laughing, and everyone suspected they were hooking up.

' Jennifer has previously raved about her co-star, saying Brett 'brought an amazing calming and self assured energy' to his performance. 'There's something very grounded and natural about him,' she said. 'He wasn't trying to play the romance or the comedy because he is hilariously funny in real life and incredibly charming and appealing, it all just felt so natural. ' Jennifer said on Watch What Happens Live in October 2025.

'I'm going to say, I just did a movie with Brett Goldstein, and I would say he was the best kisser.





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