Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein Fuel Romance Rumors Amidst 'Office Romance' Filming

Speculation mounts as Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein exhibit a strong connection during the filming of their romantic comedy, 'Office Romance', with sources pointing towards an undeniable chemistry both on and off-screen. The film, set to debut on Netflix, features a raunchy rom-com plot with the actors playing lead roles. The article covers the production of the film, and the actors' reactions and feelings about each other.

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly sparking rumors of a budding romance with her British co-star Brett Goldstein , following their collaboration on the upcoming romantic comedy, Office Romance . Sources suggest a palpable chemistry between the two, extending beyond their on-screen interactions. Jennifer, who finalized her separation from Ben Affleck in 2025, has allegedly spent considerable time with Goldstein prior to the commencement of filming. Goldstein, known for his role in Ted Lasso, is believed to be single since his 2022 split from Beth Rylance. An anonymous source revealed that the connection between Lopez and Goldstein was evident throughout the filming process. They reportedly shared a strong bond and an undeniable spark, visible to everyone on set. The source mentioned their affectionate behavior and constant laughter, fueling speculation of a romantic involvement.

Another insider shared details about their interactions, stating that during the wrap party, Lopez and Goldstein were inseparable, openly displaying affection throughout the dinner and drinks with the cast and crew. The source highlighted the positive impact Goldstein had on Lopez, bringing joy and a smile to her face. There were even lighthearted comparisons made between Goldstein and Ben Affleck, noting Lopez's appreciation for Goldstein's British charm and the care he demonstrated on set. The Daily Mail has reached out to representatives for both Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein for comment. Adding to the speculation, the duo was seen together at a Broadway show in September 2024, attending a performance of Oh, Mary! featuring their co-star Betty Gilpin. After the filming wrapped, Lopez gushed about Goldstein's kissing skills during an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, naming him her favorite on-screen kisser.

A synopsis of Office Romance was shared by Netflix on social media, describing the film as a raunchy romantic comedy centered around a secret office romance and the challenges faced by two workaholics who let their hearts lead the way. In the movie, Jennifer Lopez plays Jackie Cruz, a CEO, who falls for Daniel Blanchflower, portrayed by Brett Goldstein. Lopez, speaking about her role, described Jackie as a driven, controlled individual not seeking any distractions. She emphasized the difference between her real-life persona and that of Jackie. While acknowledging her own work ethic, she also highlights her understanding of work-life balance and the importance of family and friends. Lopez mentioned that the film is a classic romance with a modern and edgy sense of humor, which immediately attracted her. She also shared how she was already booked for other projects but made an effort to fit this movie into her schedule, believing it to be the perfect film for this moment. She also praised her co-star, Brett Goldstein, for bringing a calming and self-assured energy to his performance. She described him as having a grounded and natural presence, effortlessly funny, incredibly charming, and appealing, making their interactions feel authentic. Goldstein stated that he and co-writer Joe Kelly developed the script for Office Romance specifically with Jennifer Lopez in mind. They decided that Jennifer Lopez was the best actress for this romantic comedy, and within a short time, they created the entire concept. The director Ol Parker agreed and mentioned that the film would go beyond the expectations of a Jennifer Lopez movie. She was delighted to do it and found it very funny.





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