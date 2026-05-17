Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein's 'Showmance' for Netflix Rom-Com 'Office Romance'

The article discusses the relationship between Jennifer Lopez and her co-star Brett Goldstein in the Netflix rom-com 'Office Romance'. It mentions that fans have speculated about a romantic connection between the two, but insiders claim they are simply playing into the dating rumors to drum up buzz and advance Goldstein's star level.

When rumors surfaced last year that Jennifer Lopez was getting cozy with her Office Romance co-star Brett Goldstein , it seemed to fans that the pop star had finally moved on from her failed marriage to ex Ben Affleck.

From their Broadway date night in New York City, to reports of the co-stars 'canoodling' at the Office Romance wrap party, to Lopez's confession that the Ted Lasso star, 45, was the best kisser she has ever worked with, it appeared that the co-stars had successfully taken their sizzling on-screen chemistry into the real world. The red carpet photos at the Netflix Upfront event earlier this month were quite convincing too.

As Lopez, 56, and Goldstein posed for photos together, a smiling Goldstein wrapped his arm around the singer's waist as she looked up adoringly into his eyes. But fans shouldn't be so easily fooled by their unconvincing 'showmance.

' For insiders have claimed they're simply playing into the dating rumors in a cynical - if not a little embarrassing - attempt to drum up buzz for their Netflix rom-com, and advance Goldstein's star level into 'leading man status. ' Jennifer Lopez has sparked dating rumors with her Office Romance co-star Brett Goldstein (pictured on May 13) But a source told the Daily Mail that the co-stars 'are not dating or romantically involved at all'





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Jennifer Lopez Brett Goldstein Office Romance Netflix Dating Rumors Showmance Buzz Star Level

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