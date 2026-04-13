Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein Star in Netflix's 'Office Romance': First Image and Details Revealed

Netflix unveils the first official image and synopsis for 'Office Romance,' starring Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein. The romantic comedy promises a raunchy take on a secret office affair, with Lopez playing a CEO and Goldstein as a new employee. The film, directed by Ol Parker, is set to premiere on June 5th and aims to deliver a modern, edgier twist on the classic romance genre.

Jennifer Lopez is showcased in the initial official image from her forthcoming film, the romantic comedy Office Romance . The 56-year-old singer is captured gazing affectionately at her co-star, Brett Goldstein , acclaimed for his role in the series Ted Lasso. They stand nearly face-to-face as he smiles at Lopez, who embodies the role of his superior. A formal synopsis was also disseminated by Netflix through an Instagram post on Monday. The note, which described the film set to premiere on Netflix on June 5, stated that Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein star in OFFICE ROMANCE, a raunchy romantic comedy delving into a clandestine office affair and the predicaments faced by two workaholics who begin to follow their hearts. Lopez, in approval, added three clapping emojis and clicked the like button.

In the released image, Lopez, who portrays a CEO named Jackie Cruz, is seen captivated by her co-star Brett Goldstein, playing a new employee named Daniel Blanchflower. Filming took place in April 2025. Lopez, speaking to People on Monday, characterized Jackie as a workaholic, extremely controlled, and uninterested in distractions. The Bronx native further clarified that, while perhaps some aspects of herself mirrored Jackie, their lives as CEOs were remarkably different. Although she herself worked tirelessly, she understood the significance of a work-life balance and prioritizing family and friends.

The star also emphasized that the film is a classic romance imbued with a modern, edgier humor, which prompted her immediate acceptance of the role. She stated that even though she was scheduled back-to-back with other projects, she knew she had to be a part of this movie, and they made it work. She expressed her belief that the film is precisely what people need at this moment. Moreover, she praised her co-star, Goldstein, noting that he brought an amazing, calming, and self-assured energy to his performance. She observed a grounded and natural quality about him, stating that he didn't try to force the romance or the comedy, as he is innately humorous and incredibly charming and appealing, making everything feel effortless.

Goldstein mentioned to the publication that he and co-writer Joe Kelly specifically crafted the script for Office Romance with Lopez in mind. They began by pondering who the quintessential rom-com star was, and without any hesitation, they both agreed it was JLo. Within a lengthy train journey, the entire concept for the film was conceived. Writing a rom-com with JLo in mind is easy; she's the best at it. Their primary goal was to create something funny and intelligent, worthy of her acceptance. Director Ol Parker, in his conversation with People, also remarked on the film's audacious nature. He indicated that the movie pushes the boundaries slightly beyond what one might anticipate from a Jennifer Lopez film. He added that Lopez was thrilled to participate in the project and found the experience incredibly amusing.





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