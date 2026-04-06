Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Easter, Embracing a New Chapter After Divorce

Pop star Jennifer Lopez marked a fresh start as she celebrated Easter with festive selfies, following the end of her Las Vegas residency and the finalization of her divorce from Ben Affleck. The singer reflects on her 'happy era' and a journey of self-discovery.

Jennifer Lopez embraced a fresh start as she celebrated Easter , just days after her ex-husband, Ben Affleck , spent the holiday with Jennifer Garner. The 56-year-old music icon shared the festive spirit with her massive following of 245 million fans, posting two selfies showcasing white and purple bunny ears. Her caption read, Happy Easter , everybody. God shows us that all miracles are possible…He can rise from the dead and bring new life. Here’s to new beginnings ☀️.

In the photos, she donned a cream-colored turtleneck sweater, offering a slight smirk in one snapshot and a thoughtful gaze in another. This Easter celebration marks a new chapter for Lopez, occurring soon after the conclusion of her Las Vegas residency on March 28 and following the finalization of her divorce from Ben Affleck in February 2025.\Lopez's recent Instagram posts and public appearances reflect a period of self-discovery and optimism. The end of her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum last week was a moment of reflection and gratitude. The multi-talented performer expressed her appreciation in an Instagram message, writing Last show tonight. Full heart. To my band, my crew, my dancers, my background vocalists and every single fan who was part of the most incredible Happy Era, THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart. She also included a promise that the best is yet to come, indicating a future filled with exciting projects and opportunities. Lopez has consistently emphasized her focus on her own well-being and happiness. She has repeatedly referenced being in her happy era, a phrase that highlights her contentment and newfound freedom. In a Nightline interview that aired on March 11, she shared, I’m in my happy era. I think, for the first time in my life, I feel like I’m free; I’m on my own. And it feels really good. She continued, I didn’t really know what that felt like since I was in my early 20s – and even before that. I’ve always had boyfriends. There was always someone in my life, and so many things that I felt like were out of my control.\This period of self-discovery comes after a long, illustrious career, marked by both personal and professional milestones. Lopez's romantic history includes previous marriages to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Max and Emme. She was also engaged to Alex Rodriguez. Her relationship with Ben Affleck, which began in the early 2000s, rekindled in 2021 before they married in 2022. The actress filed for divorce on their two-year wedding anniversary in August 2024, finalizing the divorce in February 2025. While she continues to navigate personal experiences, Lopez's unwavering dedication to her fans and her commitment to self-growth remain central to her public persona. The Easter celebration and her reflections on her happy era signal a continued focus on her personal well-being and her journey forward





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